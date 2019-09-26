The Northeast Bradford boys’ soccer team got a hat trick from Brandon Kuhn as they topped Troy 7-1 on Wednesday.
Just two minutes into the game Troy struck first as Alex Johnson found the back of the net.
From there the Panthers responded with seven straight goals.
“Proud of the all-around team effort,” NEB coach Dan Martin said. “For whatever reason, it’s always difficult to travel to Troy and play our game. These boys did just that tonight.”
Kuhn had a hat trick, and an assist, and Gavin Merritt and Brady Brown each had two goals.
Julian Jampo had three assists in the game and Clayton Frasier had an assist.
After Troy took the early lead, Merritt tied things scoring on a header off a Kuhn assist with 26:00 left in the half.
Just 2:17 later Kuhn scored on a penalty kick to give the Panthers the lead.
It was 2-1 at the half, before Kuhn scored off a Jampo assist and then on a penalty kick. Brown scored on a Frasier assist and the final goals came 36 seconds apart as Merritt, and then Brown, scored off assists by Jampo.
Athens 6, Williamson 0
Aaron Lane started the game with back-to-back goals as Athens got the win.
Lane scored the first two goals, both of Luke Arnold assists, and then Jessie Sumner followed with a pair of goals, off an assist by Lane and then an assist from Arnold, the second goal to start the second half.
David Scheftic scored off an assist by Alex Rowe and then Rowe capped the scoring off a Lane assist.
Lane finished with two goals and two assists and Arnold had three assists in the game.
Athens had 26 shots and four corner kicks and Joel Maslin made three saves in goal.
Williamson had three shots and two corner kicks and they had seven saves in goal.
Wellsboro 12, Sayre 0
Kaeden Mann had a hat trick to lead Wellsboro to the win.
Luke Pondo, Will Poirier and Alvaro Garza each had two goals and Joseph Grab, Owen Richardson, and Sam Freeman all added goals for Wellsboro.
Pondo started the scoring just 1:01 in, before Grab, Mann, Poirier and Poirier scored goals. Richardson, Pondo, Mann and Garza made it 9-0 at the half.
Mann, Garza and Freeman had goals in the second half to cap the scoring.
Wellsboro had 10 corner kicks and Sayre had none and Nick Park had 13 saves for Sayre, while Austin Richards had two saves for Wellsboro.
