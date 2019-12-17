NEB went in overtime for the second straight game but this time they came away with the win, beating Candor 65-61 in double OT during non-league boys’ basketball action Monday.
They led 38-31 after three quarters but Candor out scored them 11-4 in the fourth knot the game up at 42-all.
Lucas Crown sunk two free throws with no time remaining in regulation to send the game into extra time.
There wasn’t much scoring in the first overtime with each team generating just four points.
In the second OT things opened up as NEB out scored them 19-15 for the win. All of the Panther’s points were on free throws as they went 19-for-21.
Lucas Crown led the way with a career high 22 points, seven boards and four assists while Nick Marino added 12 points and seven boards.
Jordan Lynch also had a career high of 12 points, seven boards and four assists, Clayton Conner netted 10 points to go with seven rebounds.
Dan Williams had four points, 12 boards and three assists, Tony Bisignano netted three points to go with seven rebounds while Dylan Brown added two points.
Candor won the JV game 57-51 as Dan Seeley netted 16 for NEB.
Wyalusing 58, Elk Lake 53
The Rams led by as many as 19 points in their non-league boys’ basketball win Monday.
Wyalusing starts the year 5-0.
Mitchell Burke led the way for the Rams with 19 points and seven boards while Grayden Cobb added 14 points.
Abram Bennett scored nine while Matt Brown chipped in with seven.
Shane Fuhrey added six points to go with five boards as Hunter Moss netted three.
Lackawanna Trail 45, Towanda 30
The Knights led 8-7 after the first quarter but Lackawanna Trail out scored them 38-22 the rest of the way to get the boys’ basketball win Monday.
Kolby Hoffman had eight points, seven boards and three steals in the loss while Neal Austin added six points.
Tanner Kunkle had five points and five steals, Nate Parker had three points and six boards, Justin Schoonover finished with three points with Trent Kithcart adding two points and seven rebounds.
Mason Hartmann rounded out the scoring with one point.
