ROME — The Northeast Bradford boys and Wellsboro girls earned sweeps in NTL cross-country action Tuesday.
The Panther boys won 17-44 over Sullivan County and 15-48 over Wellsboro while the Hornets edged Sullivan 24-34.
NEB went 1-2-3 in the race with Kyle Davenport (19:11), Dylan Brown (19:22) and Jehiel Dewing (19:54).
Sullivan’s Ethan Walker (20:11) was fourth followed by Panthers Luke Tice (20:22) and Jack Shumway (20:35).
Wellsboro’s Aidan Fletcher (20:42) took seventh with Sullivan’s Chris Walsh (21:04), NEB’s Ethan Mosier (21:08) and Richard Palmer (21:15) rounded out the top 10.
Wellsboro’s Gabe Guignard (21:24) was 11th followed by NEB’s Joey Bevacqua (21:51). Rounding out the top 10 were Wellsboro’s Tylar Wright (22:21), NEB’s Keegan Gardner (22:55) and Wellsboro’s Drew Manning (22:59).
On the girls’ side Wellsboro beat NEB 15-43 and Sullivan 17-40 while the Panthers edged Sullivan 27-28.
The Hornets went 1-2-3 with Madeline Gage (22:37), Madeline Bryant (23:06) and Julia DeCamp (23:36).
Sullivan’s Sophia Springman (24:03) took fourth with Wellsboro’s Kylie Butler (24:10) fifth.
Hornet Aislinn Hoose (24:42) was sixth followed by NEB’s Lauryn Jones (25:20), Sullivan’s Olivia Harney (26:32), NEB’s Rylee McKean (27:07) and Griffin Alice Polcrack (28:04).
Wellsboro’s Alexis Banik (28:23) was 11th with NEB’s Starla Miller (29:37) 12th. Rounding out the top 15 were Panthers Meg Russell (31:07) and Megan Dewing (31:34) and Sullivan’s Peyton Pretti (36:11).
In boys’ junior high action NEB beat Sullivan 21-40 and 16-47 while the Griffins won 19-42 over Wellsboro.
Sullivan’s Tyler Immel (10:52) sprinted past NEB’s Norman Strauss (11:02) to win with Panther Ayden Finch (11:41) third.
NEB edged Sullivan 29-30 in the girls’ junior high race as both teams beat Wellsboro 15-50.
The Panthers went 1-2-3 with Melanie Shumway (11:57), Gracelyn Laudermilch (12:04) and Lilah Hughe (12:23).
BOYS: Wyalusing 18, NPM 37; Wyalusing 17, Towanda 41; Wyalusing 15, Canton 44; NPM 22, Towanda 33; NPM 18, Canton 34; Towanda 23, Canton 35
GIRLS: Wyalusing 19, Canton 36; Wyalusing 19, Towanda 30; Canton 25; Towanda 31; Wyalusing 17, NPM 38; Towanda 27, NPM 28; Canton 21, NPM 36
The Wyalusing boys went 1-through-4 as they continued to roll through the NTL in cross-country action Tuesday.
Logan Newton (17:21.68) won the race followed by Alex Patton (17:21.68), Kemuel Laudermilch (17:21.68) and Zion Laudermilch (17:22.40).
NP-Mansfield took the next two spots with Sam Shedden (18:21.16) and Noah Shedden (18:38.90) followed by Towanda’s Kaigan Stroop (18:52.77) and Eric Lauber (18:56.67) in seventh and eighth.
NPM’s Seth Nelson (19:07.40) was ninth while Wyalusing’s Justin Hiduk (19:17.89) rounded out the top 10.
Canton’s Michael Skipper (19:43.08) was 11th with NPM’s Roger Learn (19:55.12) taking 12th. They were followed by Canton’s Cayden Moon (20:05.07), Towanda’s Jasiek Zaleuski (20:06.58) and NPM’s Morgan Rutledge (20:10.4).
Wyalusing’s Carina Beebe (21:41.50) won the girls’ race with Towanda’s Erica Locke (22:03.63) taking second. The Rams took the next two spots with Kayla Beebe (22:16.05) and Catherine Brown (22:21.81) while Canton’s Camille McRoberts (22:27.23) rounded out the top five.
NPM’s Emma Harris (22:38.87) was sixth followed by Towanda’s Eliza Fowler (22:58.88), Canton’s Josie Kelley (23:01.89), Wyalusing’s Sierra Allen (23:06.29) and Madison Patton (23:29.40) to round out the top 10.
Canton’s Madisyn Neal (24:00.61) and Elle Binford (24:09.90) was 11th and 12th with NPM’s Ella Farrer (24:21.28) and Sara Richard (25:28.33) 13th and 14th.
Towanda’s Jordyn Radney rounded out the top 15 in 25:31.59.
Wyalusing’s Landen Kaufmann (9:02.41) won the junior high boys’ race as Towanda’s Jack Tavani (9:08.68) was second. Canton’s Brock Rentzel (9:16.92) rounded out the top three.
In the girl’s junior high race NPM edged Towanda 26-29.
Tiger Addison Farrer (10:00.36) won the race followed by Wyalusing’s Kassandra Kerin (10:04.31) in second and Marissa Wise (10:32.76) in third.
BOYS: Athens 25, CV 34; Athens 22, Troy 39; CV 22, Troy 33; Athens 15, Sayre 50; Troy 15, Sayre 50; CV 15, Sayre 50
GIRLS: Troy 20, CV 43; Troy 15, Sayre 50; Troy 15, Athens 50; CV 15, Sayre 50; CV 15, Athens 50
CV’s Chris Harris (18:37) held off Troy’s Aaron Manley (18:39) to win the boys’ race with Athens’ T.J. Toscano (19:03) coming in third.
CV’s Seth Neal (19:14) was fourth with Athens’ Kyle Anthony (19:35) rounding out the top five.
Wildcat Connor Dahl (19:40) took sixth while Troy’s Seth Seymour (19:45) finished seventh. Rounding out the top 10 were Athens’ Matthew Gorsline (20:45), CV’s Blenn Barnes (21:19) and Athens’ Sander Bertch (21:33).
Athens’ Nate Prickett (21:37) was 11th with teammate Justin Lynch (21:40) right behind. CV’s Nathaniel Welch (21:47) and Devin Gatewood (22:03) were 13th and 14th while Troy’s Robert Rogers (22:05) came in 15th.
CV’s Jules Jones (21:52) won the girls’ race followed by the Trojan duo of Mya Thuotte (22:51) and Sydney Taylor (22:55).
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (23:00) was fourth with Athens’ Emma Bronson (23:39) rounding out the top five.
Troy took the next five spots with Abby Lewis (23:50), McKenzie Bellinger (24:08), Julia Colton (24:27), Halie Buck (25:13) and Madisyn Baxter (25:27).
Sayre’s Lucy Coller (25:29) was 11th followed by CV’s Lilli Hepfer (25:32) and Ali Bieser (26:10). Troy’s Rachel Kingsley (26:35) and Hope Myers (27:33) rounded out the top 15.
In the girls’ junior high race Athens edged Troy 26-29 as both beat the other teams 15-50.
Troy’s Alyssa Parks (11:21) won the race followed by Athens’ Sara Bronson (11:40) and Trojan Lillian DePew (12:00).
In the boys’ race Troy beat Athens 15-45 as both teams won 15-50 over CV and Sayre.
Troy went 1-2-3 with Lance Heasley (10:56), Colin Loveland (11:03) and Jacob Hinman (11:06).
BOYS: Notre Damde 46, SVEC 49, Edison 62, Tioga 65
GIRLS: Notre Dame 15, SVEC 53, Edison Inc, Tioga Inc
Notre Dame’s Steven Gough (18:34) won the boys’ race with Scott Herlan (19:33) third and Tioga’s Ty Middendorf (20:00) fourth.
Tioga’s Thomas Hurde (20:20) took sixth with Crusaders Derek Simpson (20:44) and Gino Deleone (21:10) taking eighth and 10th.
Notre Dame’s Alexandra Cowley (23:19) won the girls’ race as the Crusaders went 1-through-5.
She was followed by Alyssa Walker (23:20), Piper Young (23:23), Maura Devlin (23:23) and Riley Soehnlein (23:24).
In girls’ junior high action Tioga’s Emily Burrowes (11:17.9) was second.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.