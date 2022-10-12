WYALUSING — The Wyalusing cross country teams hosted Towanda, Northeast Bradford, and Sayre in a quad-meet on Tuesday, where the NEB teams wrapped up NTL Small School Championships.
Girls
The NEB girls would take the top spot in Wyalusing with a score of 29 to go 3-0 and also claim the NTL Small School Championship.
NEB would dominate the day taking four of the top six spots and were once again led by sophomore standout Gracelyn Laudermilch who finished with a time of 20:31.
Finishing just six seconds later was her NEB teammate Anaiah Holesar, who would take the second spot with a time of 20:37.
Melanie Shumway (22:06) finished in fifth place, and Amelia Kapr (22:10) took sixth in the win for NEB.
NEB also got a 15th-place finish from Makenna Callear (25:15), a 16th-place finish from Isabella Kapr (26:29), and a 20th-place finish from Cora Franklin (28:29).
Finishing 2-1 during the meet were the Wyalusing Lady Rams, who scored 32 while placing five runners in the top ten.
Kayla Beebe would grab the top spot for Wyalusing, finishing in third place with a time of 21:26.
Megan King would follow right behind her teammate and finish with a time of 21:47 in fourth place.
Kassandra Klein (22:29) took seventh, Laina Beebe (22:32) took eighth, and Kira Allen (23:32) finished in 10th place.
Towanda took the third spot in the meet with a score of 65 to go 1-2 on the day.
Towanda’s top runner was Marissa Wise, who was the only Lady Black Knight to crack the top ten in ninth place with a time of 22:33.
Dixie Brown (24:57) finished in 12th place, Madison Nonnemacher (25:02) took 13th place, and Taylor Brennan (25:08) took 14th place to lead the Towanda girls.
Sayre would finish 0-3 with a score of 115, with only two runners competing.
Corey Ault (27:16) would be the top Sayre finisher in 19th place, and Deborah Shikanga (28:54) finished in 21st.
Boys
Towanda would take the top spot on the day with a score of 33 and a well-balanced performance from their runners to go 3-0.
Towanda would get four top-10 finishers on the day, with junior Eric McGee finishing in third place with a time of 18:07.
Luke Tavani (18:08) finished directly behind his teammate in fourth place.
Nate Spencer (18:11) took sixth place, and John Tavini (18:33) finished in ninth.
Towanda’s Jacob Carr (18:44) finished just outside the top ten in 11th place to help Towanda to a win.
NEB grabbed second place and finished 2-1 on the day — enough to clinch the NTL Small School Championship for the Panthers.
Creed Dewing would take first overall during the meet and finished with the only sub-18 minute time of the day at 17:28.
NEB would have three more runners crack the top ten, with Dayton Russell (18:18) taking seventh place, Norman Strauss (18:30) taking eighth, and Aiden Kapr (18:43) finishing in 10th place.
Ryan Jones (19:01) took 12th and Aydin Finch (19:13) claimed 13th to help NEB clinch their NTL title.
Wyalusing would take third place on the day with a score of 55 and was propelled by another strong performance from Jeremy Clauser — who took second overall with a time of 18:06.
Also in the top five for the Rams was Trennan Tewksbury (18:09).
Other top performers for Wyalusing included Landen Kaufmann (19:25) who took 15th, Clayton Petlock (19:38) finishing in 16th, Brody Fuhrey (19:53) taking the 17th spot, and Jake Caplan (19:56) following right behind in 18th place.
Sayre finished in fourth place on the day with their top finisher being Sam Claypool who took 24th place with a time of 21:07.
Hunter Kimball (23:23) took 32nd and Mark Golden (25:39) finished in 34th for Sayre.
All four teams will be back in action on Saturday at Northeast Bradford for the NTL Coaches Invitational.
Athens/Canton/CV at NP-Mansfield
MANSFIELD — The Athens girls cross country team captured its first Northern Tier League championship since 1990 with a sweep against Cowanesque Valley, North Penn-Mansfield and Canton on Tuesday.
Girls
The Athens girls swept the day with a 33-24 win over CV, a 34-21 win over Mansfield, and a 19-37 victory over Canton.
Athens’ top runner was Sara Bronson who finished with a time of 20 minutes, 49 seconds to claim first place.
Emma Bronson would finish two spots behind in third with a time of 21:31.
Thea Bentley (22:54) would take sixth place, Emily Henderson (24:52) claimed 10th place, Abby Prickett (25:47) finished in 14th, and Olivia Cheresnowsky (27:46) took 19th for the Lady Wildcats in the NTL Large School title-sealing win.
“Today was a great race to end the regular season. It was really a team effort to win a big quad meet. The girls ran strong up front with Sara Bronson, Emma Bronson and Thea Bentley setting the tone for the team. But it was equally important in a meet like today how the other girls ran. Emily Henderson and Abby Prickitt ran great races to secure key places,” said Athens girls coach Scott Riley.
Riley was thrilled to see his team’s hard work pay off.
“The girls have been working really hard this year with many of them having been in the program for several years now. We are really excited with the outcome for them and winning the large school championship. This is the first league title for the girls since 1990,” Riley said.
Canton would be paced by a fourth-place finish from Camille McRoberts who had a 21:45 finish for the Lady Warriors.
Emmie Tymeson (24:56) took 11th, Kali Wesneski (26:03) finished in 16th, Lacy Niemczyk (26:44) took 18th, and Tazmyn Hickok (28:11) took the 20th spot for the Lady Warriors.
Canton finished 0-3 on the day.
Boys
Athens finished 2-1 as a team with wins over NP-Mansfield and Canton while Canton went 0-3 during the meet and Cowanesque Valley went a perfect 3-0 on the day to clinch the NTL Large School boys title.
Athens’ lone loss was to CV by a score of 19-41 and picked up wins over Mansfield (20-37), and Canton (17-41).
Ethan Denlinger (17:41) and Ethan Hicks (17:58) would finish in fourth and fifth place for the Wildcats to help push them to a win.
Nate Prickett (19:39) took the 10th spot on the day while Ronel Ankam (20:12) took home 14th place, Same Sensenig (20:30) took the 19th spot, Carb Simwale (21:34) took 24th, Hunter Huffman (21:36) took 26th for the Wildcats.
Canton’s top performers would be Simon Ylwite (20:24) in 16th, Lawrence Halbfoerster (20:29) who took 17th, Braden Vronnan (21:03) who claimed 21st, and Joshua Husk (22:17) who finished in 29th.
The next event for both teams is the NTL Coaches Invitation on Saturday at Northeast Bradford.
Troy/Sullivan County at Wellsboro
WELLSBORO – The Troy boys and girls cross country teams went 2-0 in their tri-meet on Tuesday against Wellsboro and Sullivan County.
Girls
The Troy girls went 2-0 with a 13-23 win over Wellsboro and a 20-35 win over Sullivan County.
Troy would put together an extremely well-rounded day, placing four runners in the top six to push them to victories.
Alyssa Parks would finish first overall for Troy, Lilly DePew finished in third, Rachel Kingsley took fourth, and Isis Lyin claimed sixth.
Troy finished their season with a 6-4 overall record.
Boys
The Troy boys cross country team also went 2-0 during their tri-meet, picking up a 19-40 win over Wellsboro and a 15-48 win over Sullivan County.
Towanda swept the top three spots, with Lance Heasley clocking in a time of 20:12.56 for a first-place finish.
Jacob Hinman (20:24.01) took second place, and Brody Campbell (20:31.35) finished in third for Towanda.
Towanda also had three more top-ten finishers as Frank Harper (22:16.03) claimed sixth place, Ben Deutschle (22:33.40) took seventh place, and Ian Trick (24:05.21) finished in 10th place.
Right outside the top ten was Trevon Teribury (24:44.14), who finished in 11th place.
Troy finished its season with an 8-2 overall record.
Troy will be back in action on Saturday at the Northeast Bradford High School for the NTL Coaches Invitational.
