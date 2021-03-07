Northeast Bradford ran out of time against No. 1 seed Southern Columbia, but they didn’t lose the game off of effort.
The Panthers lost 77-62 to end their season, but they earned respect from the PHAC power.
“They played a great game. They had a lot of shooters and our girls had to definitely work to pull out the win. They were worthy of being in this position and had a great season,” said SCA head coach Bill Callahan.
Southern Columbia has three sophomores that will more than likely all find themselves on the 1,000 point board when it is all said and done. Additionally, the Tigers have senior twin sisters that are fundamentally sound and reliable beyond the three-point line.
Summer Tillett’s third quarter play ultimately was what took away the Panthers chance of pulling out the upset. She was not the high scorer in the game, or on the season, but the forward seemed to be the linchpin that propelled the Tigers over the visiting Panthers in the cat battle.
Tillett had to watch the majority of last season after suffering a devastating knee injury, but that scar is a motivating factor that has got her to this point.
“I definitely feel more motivated this year. I feel like I have a lot to prove because of missing last year due to tearing my ACL, and especially because the injury happened during a basketball game,” Tillett said.
Northeast Bradford went toe-to-toe with the Tigers for the better part of three quarters. Ultimately, SCA just outlasted the visitors down the stretch and locked down their defense when it mattered most.
“Our girls played great. Even in a loss, I couldn’t be happier (with our performance). I was looking at the numbers, and really they just hit more shots than us,” said Panther coach Ben Beebe.
After NEB jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead, SCA went on a 9-0 run led by the rebounding of sophomore guard Ava Novak, who had four rebounds over the course of 1:13 of play, and fellow sophomore Loren Gehret hitting all 4 of her foul shots in the span.
The Tigers extended their lead to 20-7 late in the quarter after a Novak three set up by a Tillett assist. After Gehret hit a layup just prior to the end of the quarter, Southern took a 24-13 lead heading to the second.
In the second quarter it was NEB’s Maisie Neuber making her presence known by scoring an impressive 15 points in the quarter alone, including an 8-0 run by herself, to cut into the halftime lead. The Tigers, who only turned the ball over four times in the first half, took a 36-30 lead into the break but knew they had their hands full.
Neuber proved that she was up for the challenge, putting on a second-quarter show for the Panthers.
“Maisie is a great kid. She is really a pass first player. I often have to tell her to shoot. Unfortunately, she had to sit most of the first quarter with foul trouble. She is a beast on the boards as well,” Beebe said.
After Alena Beebe converted a three-point play, the old-fashion way, the Panthers took a 40-39 lead with 5:14 left in the third quarter. After a few possessions of back-and-forth basketball, Tillett made her presence known by scoring on three straight possessions to put the Tigers back in front for good, 51-43.
I think in the second half, we tried to slow down the game and get our sets going offensively. We did a better job of passing the ball around. At that point we started to outplay them I felt, but they were a good team. Ava (Novak) and Alli (Griscavage) have been our leading scorers all season, but myself and other girls have proven that we can score when we need to as well,” Tillett said.
In the fourth quarter, Novak made sure that the Tigers would not pass up their opportunity to advance to the District 4 title game. The sophomore scored 12 of her team-high 23 points in the final quarter, including going a perfect 7 for 7 from the foul line.
Neuber finished with a game-high 28 points and added nine boards. Lauryn Jones and Alena Beebe added 14 and 13 respectively, and Kayleigh Thoman had seven assists.
For the Tigers, they had three players finish in double-figures. Behind Novak’s performance, which included four three pointers, Griscavage had 19 points, six rebounds, and four assists.
Tillett posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Faith Callahan knocked down three triples, one in each of the first three quarters, to balance out a strong offensive effort.
