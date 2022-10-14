SAYRE — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers continued their playoff push on Thursday with a sweep over Sayre.
“We served aggressively,” NEB Head Coach Vanessa Perez said. “That’s what our goal is, we want to make it as hard as possible for them to be able to place the ball back up.”
NEB was able to put together a strong hitting and serving performance to top Sayre and start to claw back to a 0.500 record and a spot in the District 4 Class AA Playoffs.
NEB would use an early surge in set one to go up 9-2 early to eventually pick up the 25-15 win.
In set two, Sayre would keep things much closer with some strong serving from Gabrielle Shaw to knot things at 17, but NEB would end the contest on an 8-4 run to come away with a 25-21 win and a 2-0 advantage.
In the final set, it was all Lady Panthers — as they used a 7-0 start to put the Lady Redskins on their heels and pick up a lopsided win of 25-9 to complete the sweep.
Toni Herb led the way for NEB with a balanced stat line of two aces, 10 kills, and 13 digs.
Abby O’Conner dominated at the net with three blocks and nine kills, Emma Neuber added nine kills, Gabby Susanj added three aces and 20 assists, Kiarra Delancey recorded two aces and 20 digs, and Kelsea Moore notched 12 digs.
Stats for Sayre were not available as of press time Thursday.
The now 7-8 Lady Panthers have now won three straight — including a huge victory over Canton — and with only three games left on the schedule, will need to win two of the next three to qualify for the playoffs.
“I think we’re going to do it,” Perez said. “We have it in our mindset. When we went to Canton, I told all the girls to win out. Win every single game from now on.”
NEB will look to keep their playoff hopes alive and continue their hot streak as they take on Cowanesque Valley at home on Tuesday with a start time of 7:30 p.m.
Sayre will continue to look for their first win of the year when they travel to Tioga to take on the Williamson Lady Warriors on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.