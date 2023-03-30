MANSFIELD — The Northeast Bradford baseball team dropped a 9-8 heartbreaker to North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
MANSFIELD — The Northeast Bradford baseball team dropped a 9-8 heartbreaker to North Penn-Mansfield on Tuesday.
NEB rallied from a 4-0 deficit to tie things up with four runs in the top of the fourth.
Mansfield went back on top with a run in the bottom of the fourth before NEB scored three more in the fifth to take a two-run lead.
NEB went up 8-5 with another run in the top of the sixth, but the Tigers rallied for three runs of their own to tie things up heading to the seventh.
Mansfield ended the game with a one-out, run-scoring single from Riley Oakes to walk it off for the Tigers.
NEB was led by Joe Stanton as he went 2-for-3 and had three RBI. Clay Wiggins had a 2-for-4 performance with a double and one run scored, and Josh Stanton went 2-for-4 and scored twice.
Gavin Puza had one hit and drove in one, while Kohen Hugo was 1-for-4 and scored a run and Nick Rose had one hit and two RBI.
Wiggins and Josh Stanton handled the pitching duties for NEB.
