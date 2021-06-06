When going through warm-ups Saturday afternoon at Elm Park prior to the District 4 Class A Softball championship game, Montgomery coach Chris Glenn thought that his ace, Faith Persing had the goods. The goods she had, and then some. Persing put together one of the great performances in PIAA softball this season, as she struck out 17 Northeast Bradford hitters and led off the game with a home run, providing all the run support she’d need as she hurled a two hitter and Montgomery beat Northeast Bradford, 2-0 in a much-anticipated matchup between two teams who came into the game a combined 35-1.
“We go through a certain series of pitches during warm-ups,” Glenn said. “Today we noticed in warm-ups that she had a lot of pop and a lot of spin.”
That she did. The deeper you get into Persing’s numbers from Saturday, the more impressive her performance becomes. 64 of her 79 offerings were for strikes. Persing never faced a three- ball count all game, and only threw two balls in an at-bat three times, never after the third inning, and only threw back-to-back balls once in the entire game. Out of the 23 batters the Panthers brought to the plate, she started with a first pitch strike 18 times.
Simply put, she was untouchable.
“I warmed up and I was spinning my ball and I was hitting my spots pretty well,” Persing said.
“It wasn’t until the second inning when I was like ‘all my pitches are working.’”
In the top of the first, it was her bat that was working. Leading off the game, Persing worked the count against Panther ace Thailey Franklin to 3-1 and got a pitch to hit. She did not miss her opportunity as she sent a shot into left-center field over the fence at 220 feet, and gave herself all the run support she would need.
“I thought if we could get one run, knowing that we are both great teams, that may be enough,” she said. “To get that run in the top of the first, going into the bottom of the first, that really gave me an edge the rest of the game and got me going.”
On a day where Northeast Bradford knew scoring runs could be a challenge against the lights- out Persing, going behind so early may have contributed to their offensive struggles.
“We’ve been behind in the first inning in a lot of games this year,” Northeast Bradford Coach Tilden Franklin said. “What I think maybe our girls didn’t realize is how good Faith is.”
Northeast Bradford would collect one of its two hits on the day in the first inning as Emily Susanj hit a hard groundball right back through the box, but she was stranded.
It turned into an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel for the next four innings as both teams hung zeroes. Thailey Franklin pitched a gem herself, and most days it would have been her recording the final out as she scattered nine hits, walked one, and struck out eight, her only earned run allowed being the home run to Persing.
Montgomery would score again, though, as in the top of the sixth Kaylei Snyder led off with a single and came around to score on a costly two-out error.
Northeast Bradford would have a little bit of life in the bottom of the seventh as once again it was Emily Susanj making good contact against Persing and singled again. But, Persing struck out the next two hitters looking to end the game and give the Red Raiders their first district title since 2010.
Both teams advance to the state tournament. Montgomery plays at Central Columbia High School Monday at 4:30 against District 2 champion Old Forge. Northeast Bradford will make the trek to Lebanon Valley College as they will play District 3 champion Halifax at 1:30. If both teams advance twice in the state tournament, they will meet each other again in the state semifinals.
“I’d like to see (Persing) again,” Franklin said.
