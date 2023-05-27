WILLIAMSPORT — Northeast Bradford knew they would have a tough task on Friday in the PIAA District IV Class AA Semifinals against Muncy. Coming in, the Indians had only lost one game all year, and have arguably the district’s premier pitcher in St. Bonaventure-commit Nolah Moyer. And, the Panthers just couldn’t quite figure out a way to get to her as they were no-hit in a 10-0, 5-inning loss to end their season.
“I didn’t see much spin on her pitches but she definitely had a lot of power. And she was just better than us tonight. She was really blowing the ball right by us. So we did try to make a few changes, you know where we’re setting up in the box and shorten up our swings, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to get it done tonight,” Northeast Bradford coach Makaylah Holbert said.
Simply put, the Panthers had yet to see a pitcher like Moyer this year. Yes, she threw hard, but it came from a different angle out of the 5-foot-10 lefty’s hand.
And, Muncy didn’t tear the cover off of the ball themselves but walks and errors coupled with timely hitting resulted in ten runs.
The key sequence of the game was in the bottom of the 3rd inning. With the score just 2-0 and two outs in the inning, the Panthers were very much still in the ball game. But, a double off the wall by Moyer followed by a two-run home run by catcher Taylor Shannon broke the game open for good, and the Indians cruised home to the run-rule win.
The Panthers’ best chance to score came in the first inning when Moyer walked two hitters. But, she got a big strikeout to end the inning. Northeast Bradford only had a single baserunner the rest of the game.
Overall, it was a successful season for the Panthers, who came in with lower-than-normal expectations but reached yet another district semifinal. And, it was a great debut for a program legend and the first-year head coach.
“It was very exciting to be back on the other side of the line, this time coaching instead of playing. Being back at Elm Park is pretty exciting. I’m just really proud that they made it to districts. A lot of people were doubting us and saying they probably won’t even make .500 this year, so it was good to make it to districts and win our first district game,” Holbert said.
