NEB semis

NEB’s Hannah Berger makes contact with a pitch in Friday’s district semifinal.

 Photo Provided

WILLIAMSPORT — Northeast Bradford knew they would have a tough task on Friday in the PIAA District IV Class AA Semifinals against Muncy. Coming in, the Indians had only lost one game all year, and have arguably the district’s premier pitcher in St. Bonaventure-commit Nolah Moyer. And, the Panthers just couldn’t quite figure out a way to get to her as they were no-hit in a 10-0, 5-inning loss to end their season.

“I didn’t see much spin on her pitches but she definitely had a lot of power. And she was just better than us tonight. She was really blowing the ball right by us. So we did try to make a few changes, you know where we’re setting up in the box and shorten up our swings, but unfortunately, we weren’t able to get it done tonight,” Northeast Bradford coach Makaylah Holbert said.