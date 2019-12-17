ROME — Northeast Bradford wrestling lost a pair of non-league matches on Monday.
Blue Ridge 57, NEB 6
Dawson Brown (285) got a fall for the Panthers’ only win.
At 170 NEB’s Kenric Ricci was winning most of the match but lost late 8-6 to Blue Ridge’s Jordan Williams.
At 160 NEB’s Jordan Shumway was up 13-3 on Blue Ridge’s Kaleb Shimer before he was pinned in 3:36.
Elk Lake 36, NEB 24
Kenric Ricci (170) got a fall while Kamden Ricci (220), Brown (285) and Tristen Dunn (120) all earned forfeits.
Ricci pinned Elk Lake’s Thaddeus Woodhead in 4:49 for the win.
