Elk Lake used a 16-2 third quarter to top NEB 56-44 in non-league boys’ basketball earlier in the week.
NEB was down just 28-27 at the half before the bad quarter.
They out scored Elk Lake 15-12 in the fourth but couldn’t make up the deficit.
Andy Crown had 13 points and nine boards to lead the Panthers while Lucas Crown added nine points and nine boards.
Nick Marino chipped in with nine points with Jordan Lynch netting six. Tony Bisignano notched three as Clayton Conner and Dan Williams each scored two.
Conner also handed out six assists.
