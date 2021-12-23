SPRINGVILLE — Northeast Bradford’s Maisie Neuber recorded a double-double as the Lady Panthers beat Elk Lake 45-38 on Wednesday night.
Neuber scored 20 points and recorded 10 steals in the victory. She also pulled down three rebounds and dished out three assists.
Kate O’Connor led the Lady Panthers in rebounds with six and also tallied three assists.
Kayleigh Thoman added five rebounds and three assists along with nine points for NEB.
Julia Brown also grabbed five boards, and Alena Beebe scored nine points and recorded three steals.
NEB will take on Tunkhannock at home at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.