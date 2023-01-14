LIBERTY — The Northeast Bradford girls basketball team cruised to a 63-31 win over North Penn-Liberty on Thursday night.
Kayleigh Thoman led the way for NEB with a game-high 25 points and four assists.
NEB would get 18 points from Alena Beebe, who also had seven assists and five steals.
Emma Neuber chipped in eight points and four steals, while Kate O’Connor added four points and six rebounds.
NEB will visit Athens on Wednesday.
Canton 42, NP-Mansfield 28
CANTON — The Canton Lady Warriors jumped out to a 22-9 halftime lead and never looked back as they ran away from Mansfield on Thursday.
Emmie Tymeson and Carolyn Thoren led the way as they both scored 12 points in the win.
Tymeson also had five rebounds and six steals, while Thoren added five boards and two steals.
Canton got an impressive 13 rebounds from Molly Ward, who also had six points, four assists and five steals in the win.
Sammy Brackman and Sara Davy each scored five points for the Warriors.
Canton will host Meadowbrook Christian on Saturday night.
Wellsboro 30, Wyalusing 29
WELLSBORO — The Wyalusing Lady Rams basketball team’s second-half rally fell just short against Wellsboro as they fell by a score of 30-29.
Wellsboro used an 18-12 advantage in the first half to put the Lady Rams down early, but in the third quarter, they would start to mount their comeback.
Wyalusing netted a game-high 13 points in the third quarter and was powered by six points from Chloe Bennett and five from Layla Botts, with both connecting on a three-pointer to close the gap to 28-25.
But in the fourth, both teams struggled to find the bottom of the net as they combined for a total of six points, with Wyalusing scoring four and Wellsboro netting just two.
It was just enough for the Lady Hornets to hold on and pick up the win by just one point.
Wyalusing was led by Bennett, who scored a game-high 14 points while also adding three rebounds.
Rachel Wilson added eight points, eight rebounds, and four steals, while Botts netted seven points and recorded four rebounds.
Sydney Friedlander added two rebounds, Elana Jennings grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists, and Yolanda Torres notched six boards in the effort.
Wyalusing is back on the court on Monday at 7:30 p.m. when they travel to take on Northwest Area.
Sports Editor
Sports Editor of The Daily & Sunday Review. Send story ideas to reviewsports@thedailyreview.com.
