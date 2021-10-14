ROME — The Northeast Bradford girls and Cowanesque Valley boys cross country teams wrapped up Northern Tier League titles on Tuesday during a quad meet also involving Athens and Canton.
The NEB girls topped Athens 22-33, Cowanesque Valley 24-31 and Canton 22-35. CV nipped Athens 26-28 and Canton 24-31. Athens’ win came against Canton by a 26-29 margin.
With the wins, NEB clinched the NTL Small School title.
As for the individual meet, Athens’ Sarah Bronson won the girls’ race with a time of 21:28.
Also for Athens, Thea Bentley was seventh overall with a time of 25:46; Cailyn Conklin finished 15th overall with a 27:21 and Emily Henderson was next in line, 16th in 27:38. Ruby Kinsman was Athens’ final scorer, finishing 19th in 32:08.
NEB’s Melanie Shumway was second with a time of 22:39. Canton’s Camille McRoberts was third in 23:29 and CV’s Chelsea Hungerford was fourth in 23:39.
Coming in fifth and sixth were NEB’s Lilah Hughes (24:15) and Amelia Kapr (25:13).
CV’s Ali Bieser was eighth in 25:53 and her teammate, McKenna Cary, was ninth in 26:04. Canton’s Emmie Tymeson rounded out the top 10.
On the boys’ side, CV swept the meet, topping Canton 17-46, Athens 24-31 and NEB 20-35. Athens downed Canton 16-41 and NEB 22-35. NEB beat Canton 18-45.
The victory over Athens gave the CV boys the NTL Large School championship.
Cowanesque Valley’s Owen Cummings won the boys race with a time of 17 minutes, 7 seconds. He was followed by teammates Kristian Mizdail (17:10) and Nathaniel Welch (17:40) in second and third.
Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing was fourth in 17:51.
Athens’ Matt Gorsline, Ethan Denlinger, Kyle Anthony and Carter Lewis were fifth through eighth overall. Gorsline finished in 17:53. Denlinger ran an 18:18; Anthony had a time of 18:54 and Lewis’s time was 18:59.
Northeast’s Ryan Jones placed ninth and Canton’s Michael Skipper was 10th.
