The Northeast Bradford Panthers locked up the NTL title with their last win, and on Friday night they cut down the nets after a 53-18 win over Canton.
Lindsay Moore led NEB with 15 points. Maisie Neuber had 14 points for the Panthers and Lauryn Jones had 13.
Alena Beebe had four points for the Panthers and Jorja Welch had three points, while Kayleigh Thoman and Vicky Rought each had two points.
Raeann Roupp had six points for Canton and Elle Binford, Molly Ward and Reagan Kelley had four points apiece.
Ward had 11 boards and Kelley had seven rebounds. Williams had five boards and Binford had six boards, four assists and three steals.
Wellsboro 42,
Wyalusing 38
Cathryn Brought had 17 points and Emma Coolidge had 13 in the Hornets win.
Jaydn Abernathy had eight points for Wellsboro and Kiyah Boyce finished with four points.
Layla Botts had 11 points for Wyalusing and Catherine Brown had nine points.
Olivia Spencer had six points for the Rams and Daphne Fassett and Madison Putnam each finished with four points.
Hailey Jayne and Callie Bennett had two points apiece.
NP-Mansfield 58,
CV 36
JoAnne McNamara had 17 points and Jaime Palmer finished with 16 in the NPM win.
Shaelyn Berguson had 15 points, Emma Paler had four, Lizzie Welch three, Sarah Spohn two points and Elizabeth Kahl had a point.
McNamara had five assists, five steals and three boards and Jaime Palmer had 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals and Welch had two boards and two assists, with three steals.
Hannah Bowens had five boards and three steals, Emma Palmer had eight rebounds and Berguson had eight boards and three steals. Riley David had two steals.
Makayla Vargeson had 12 points for CV and Kailey Wells had eight points, while Abby Ackley finished with seven points.
Rylie Walker had four points, Megan Wattles had three and Paisley Nudd and Mackenzie Surine had a point each.
Sayre 49, NP-Liberty 34
Gabbi Randall led Sayre with 16 points and Emily Sutryk had 11 in the win.
Madi LaManna had six points and Carrie Claypool had five.
Jazz DeKay had four points, Haylie VanDyke had three and Gabby Shaw and Madi Wilson had two points each.
Kiersten Mitstifer had 11 points to lead NPL and Eva Rice had nine points and Ryann Upham had six points.
Bridgette Russell and Emily Kreger had three points, while Elizabeth Ritchie had two points apiece.
Troy 37, Williamson 20
Sydney Taylor had 17 points, three boards, four steals and an assist in the win.
Madison Vargas had eight points, nine boards and two steals and Hannah Zimmerman had eight points, six boards, an assist and two steals.
Bailey Johnson had two points and Olivia Call had a point and two boards. Skyler Swain had a point, Rachel Kingsley had five boards, an assist and a steal, MaKenna Matthews had two boards and an assist and Cessily Harding had two rebounds.
Lateisha Peterson had 14 points for Williamson and Lena Lewis, Brooke Hill and Abby Root all had two points in the game.
Sullivan County 76, Neumann 8
Jessica King and Sophia Springman each had double-doubles in the Griffins win.
King had 22 points, 13 boards, six steals, three assists and two blocks and Springman had 15 points, 13 boards, seven assists and three steals.
Cassidy Skoranski had 18 points, four boards, four steals and two assists and Kassidy Beinlich had six points, five boards, six steals, two assists and a block.
Carly Rupert, Ellie Springman and Sammy Albright all had four points. Albright had six boards and four steals, Springman four boards, three assists and a steal and Rupert had two boards.
Northern Potter 31, Galeton 22
At just 5-feet, 1-inch tall, Cara Parsell went over the 500 career rebound mark on Friday, but it wasn’t enough in a loss to Northern Potter.
Parsell had 10 points and 11 boards, she had needed seven for 500.
Jessie Evans had eight points, with two threes, and Alli Macensky had two points, six boards and five blocks and Olivia Rohrbaugh had two points.
Courtney Martin led Northern Potter with eight points.
