Maisie Neuber had 29 points as Northeast Bradford edged Sullivan County 63-62 in a non-league matchup.
Neuber had nine boards and two steals, with two assists and Lauryn Jones had 18 points, along with three rebounds, two steals and two assists.
Alena Beebe had 11 points, five boards and four assists and Kayleigh Thoman finished with four points and three rebounds, along with six assists.
Kate O’Connor had a point and eight rebounds, with four blocked shots.
Julia Brown had two rebounds.
Sophia Springman had 23 points and 10 boards for Sullivan County with two steals and two assists, and a blocked shot.
Bethany Beinlich had 20 points, six boards, five steals, an assist and a steal and Kassidy Beinlich had seven points, seven boards, a steal and three assists, with a blocked shot.
Stella Harney had five points, three boards and two assists and Olivia Harney had four points, a rebound and an assist.
Ellie Springman had three points and Sam Albright had three rebounds.
Waverly 67, Candor 25
Sidney Tomasso scored 22 points as the Wolverines completed the sweep of Candor as the two teams played back-to-back games to start the year with this year’s IAC schedule.
Kennedy Westbrook had 15 points for Waverly and Gabby Picco finished with 11 points.
Paige Robinson and Addison Westbrook each had four points for the Wolverines and Peyton Shaw had three points.
Montgomery 42,
NP-Liberty 36
NP-Liberty got 10 points from Eva Rice in the loss.
Kiersten Mitstifer and Sidney Landis had eight points each for NP-Liberty and Elizabeth Ritchie finished with four points.
Lydia Paulhamus, Mackenzie Broughton and Ryann Upham each had two points in the game.
Clara Ulrich led Montgomery with 11 points in the win.
