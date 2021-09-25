MUNCY — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team traveled to Muncy on Friday and would drop a 4-1 decision to the host Indians.
Kierra Thoman scored the only goal of the game for the Lady Panthers.
Northeast would also get 17 saves from keeper Hannah Berger.
The Panthers held a 28-19 edge in shots on goal and had a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Muncy would get goals from Kenzie Heas, Mia Edkin, Cierra Charles and Emilie Nagel.
Goalie Sarh Dgien finished the game with 12 saves.
NEB will visit Troy at 10 a.m. today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.