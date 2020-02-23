TROY— In Northumberland Christian’s second District 4 Class A playoff game in program history, Emily Garvin set the bar pretty high as she finished with 35 points.
It was easily the highest postseason mark in program history as the Warriors continued their magical run with a 64-50 win over top-seeded Northeast Bradford. The win sets up the Warriors with a District 4 Class A final against Millville, which defeated Sullivan County 37-34 earlier Saturday.
Nothing could stop the Warriors as Garvin’s point total was a game-high. They also received points from four other players as Rebekah Hayner scored eight and Kaitlyn Brookwalter matched that total. Brookwalter also added four rebounds.
The entire team contributed, but it was Garvin who stole the show. She also had 10 rebounds and three steals. At one point she scored six consecutive points with back-to-back three-point plays on driving layups and fouls. She made six of her 12 attempts form the line.
“Once we started making baskets and realized we had a chance in the game it made it more exciting,” Garvin said. “It’s fun, because we’ve never done stuff like this before. We get to show people what we are like, because we’ve never played in districts before.”
Garvin definitely had a hand in showing the rest of the field exactly what Northumberland Christian was about. She penetrated off the dribble and grabbed rebounds in the paint to lead the offense. Garvin also got in down on the defensive end as she led the press and forced three steals. Northeast Bradford turned the ball over 23 times in the game.
Northumberland Christian trailed by two at the start of the second, but Garvin had the majority of her points in the quarter to get her team in front for good. She hit back-to-back and-1s to start the scoring for the Warriors. She then hit four of six remaining shots from the field. She also showed a lot of hustle to get two rebounds and two steals in the quarter.
“When she needs to, she can take over a game,” Northumberland Christian coach Dan Severn said. “She’s a team player and gets other people involved. She just does what she has to do.”
What Garvin did was elevate her team and get them to their first District 4 Class A Championship in program history. She also etched her name into the record books with a point total and performance that will last awhile before being outdone.
“We just played a game before this, but we usually hype each other up with songs,” Garvin said.
The team will listen to “Into the Unknown” on the Frozen 2 soundtrack before every game. It has worked for the Warriors throughout their two-game run to the final. Expect a heavy rotation of the soundtrack next week as the Warriors look to continue their historic run.
“It’s always that one,” Garvin said of the song. “It always had to be that one.”
Northeast made a run in the final quarter to close the Northumberland to five, but just couldn’t keep up the Warriors as they pulled away for the win.
