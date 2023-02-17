NEB girls hold off Troy

ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers jumped out to a 10-point lead after the opening quarter and would hold on from there for a 39-30 win over Troy in the NTL Showdown semifinals.
NEB, the champions from the Small School, will now face Large School champion Towanda on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Mansfield University.
The Lady Panthers used a 12-2 run in the first quarter to take control early, but Troy outscored NEB 13-5 in the second to cut the lead to 17-15 at the break.
NEB would outscored Troy 13-9 in the third and then held a 9-6 advantage in the fourth to secure the win.
The Lady Panthers were led by Alena Beebe with nine points, while Katie O’Connor and Kayleigh Thoman each scored eight points.
Lani Thomas and Leah Beebe both scored six points and Emma Neuber rounded out NEB’s scoring with two points.
Troy was led by Alyssa Parks with 11 points and Katie Lackey finished with seven.
Rachel Kingsley and Kailyn Sterling scored four points apiece, and both Makenna Matthews and Ella VanNoy scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.