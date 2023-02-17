NEB girls hold off Troy

NEB’s Emma Neuber shoots as Troy’s Katie Lackey defends during Thursday night’s NTL Showdown semifinal.

 Photo Provided

ROME — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers jumped out to a 10-point lead after the opening quarter and would hold on from there for a 39-30 win over Troy in the NTL Showdown semifinals.

NEB, the champions from the Small School, will now face Large School champion Towanda on Saturday night at 6 p.m. at Mansfield University.