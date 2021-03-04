ROME -- The Northeast Bradford Panthers have accomplished a lot the past couple of years.
They are back-to-back NTL small-school champions, and they have been one of the best teams regardless of class in the league.
However, one thing was missing from their resume of success.
This Panthers group hadn't won a district playoff game, that is until Tuesday when they beat Wyalusing 55-36 in the Class AA playoffs.
"It feels amazing," junior Maisie Neuber said. "I can't even describe it. This is the first win for me and LJ (Lauryn Jones) in the postseason. It's a big win for the team."
Jones and Neuber are the veterans on a young Panthers squad.
The two have seen a lot over the past three years, and now they are celebrating a playoff victory.
"I actually haven't won a district playoff game in my career, so to finally win one my last year is amazing," Jones said.
The opponent in Tuesday's win was a familiar one for the Panthers.
Northeast Bradford had topped Wyalusing earlier in the season.
While it can be hard to beat the same team twice in a season, the Panthers choose to look at it as a positive, because it's an opponent they knew, and had shown they could compete with.
"I think it gave us more confidence because we beat them earlier in the season, and we knew we could do it again if we worked hard enough," Jones said.
One challenge for the Panthers was making sure they didn't view the game as just another league game, and treated it like a winner advance, loser go-home playoff game.
"It's weird to explain because it's almost like you are playing an NTL game," Neuber said. "But, you are playing a district game and you have to remember you are playing a district game and you have to come out on fire."
A year ago the Panthers had a bye into the district semifinals, and they dropped that game, before falling in the third-place game.
Byes sometime can take teams out of a rhythm. This year, the Panthers didn't have that to worry about.
They came out strong right from the start, leading 19-7 in the first quarter.
Jones spurred that hot start.
The Panthers lone senior had two threes and eight points in the opening quarter. She had three of her five three pointers in the first quarter, and she finished with a game-high 19 points, along with four assists.
For Jones the performance comes after a couple games where she didn't shoot as well as she wanted.
"I had a couple off shooting games so to finally get back in the groove is great as I move foward," Jones said.
Being in her own home gym as the Panthers hosted a playoff game made it easier for Jones to break out of the shooting slump.
"I think that's a good way to get back in my shooting, because this is where I get my reps in every day," Jones said.
Neumber saw right from the start how well her teammate was shooting.
"Today she came out on fire and she really did help us catch that quick lead," Neuber said. "She really has been amazing the whole year, but today she really stepped up."
It was a game where the Panthers could use the outside shooting of Jones, and Alena Beebe, who had 12 points, along with five assists, as Neuber struggled a bit finishing inside.
"I know for me I was not making my layups I normally do, so we were trying to get those rebounds and kick them back out to Alena and LJ," Neuber said.
And get rebounds is something Neuber did all night.
The junior had a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, adding five steals and six assists, many of them kick outs to those shooters.
For Northeast Bradford getting the first district win out of the way is big.
"It's amazing, our goal is to get to the district championship game and this is the first step," Jones said.
Since before the season began the goal for the Panthers was being district champions, and getting this first win out of the way in the playoffs is a step toward that goal.
"We have been working toward this our whole season," Neuber said. "Since the first day of practice our goal was to win districts, so we are on our way."
In normal years these games are played at neutral sites.
But, with this year, higher seeds host the quarterfinals and semifinals, allowing the Panthers to get a game at home.
"I was so thankful we got a home game," Jones said. "We worked hard enough to get it, it seemed to give us momentum as we had this is our court mentality."
It was special for the Panthers players to get one more home game, especially being Jones' last home game.
"It feels amazing," Neuber said. "I love playing with LJ, she is honestly one of my best teammates I have had, and I'm excited for her (to get a last home game)."
Getting the big lead early was important for the Panthers.
The Rams like to play a more deliberate, defensive minded game, and it was made harder when the Panthers got a big lead early.
The Panthers had a double-digit lead to start the second quarter, but the Rams got within seven at 27-20 after a three by Hailey Jayne and a basket by Callie Bennett.
"It was definitely a surprise," Neuber said of the Rams run in the second quarter to cut into the lead. "They came out strong. It came down to who wanted it more, and I think in the end we wanted it more."
The Panthers held a 10-point lead at the half, and it stayed that way as the Rams slowed things down to start the third quarter.
"We like to push the ball and run and that helps us quite a bit in our offense and keeping the ball moving," Jones said.
While the offense keyed the early lead, the defense helped the Panthers wrap up the victory as they held Wyalusing to 12 second-half points in the game.
Kate O'Connor added six points and 11 boards for the Panthers and Julie Brown had two points and six boards, while Meg Russell had three rebounds.
Catherine Brown led Wyalusing with nine points and Bennett had eight points.
Jayne had seven points and Madison Putnam had six points, while Olivia Leichliter had four points and Layla Botts had two points.
Leichliter had four rebounds and Brown and Putnam had three boards. Jayne had three assists and Bennett had two assists and blocked two shots.
The Panthers travel to Southern Columbia for a 1 p.m. game in the semifinals on Saturday.
"I am so excited, I can't wait to see what we can do in the next couple games in districts," Neuber said.
The effort on Tuesday helped give the Panthers some added confidence as they advance in the playoffs.
"It's a big confidence boost," Neuber said. "Especially with the mount of fans we had tonight from Northeast and Wyalusing. It was a big moment for us."
