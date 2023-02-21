MANSFIELD — Northeast Bradford looked like they were going through the motions in a listless first half against Towanda in the Girls’ NTL Showdown Championship Game at Mansfield University’s Decker Gym Saturday evening.
The Panthers had been thoroughly outplayed by the defending champion Towanda Black Knights, and trailed 29-15 heading to the locker room. But, they flipped a switch, played their basketball of the year, and rolled to an NTL Showdown Championship, 47-37.
“They looked a little dead in the first half,” Panther coach Ben Beebe said following the contest. “I said, ‘you’ll get tomorrow off, so we’re going to press them up higher.’”
And, it worked. Those pesky Northeast Bradford guard trio of Alena Beebe, Leah Beebe and Kayleigh Thoman harassed the Black Knight backcourt into mistakes, shots started falling, and it was an exhibition of what the NTL Small School Champions could be when firing on all cylinders.
“We went in during halftime andwe knew that we were down and we knew we were just not playing like us at all. We said to each other ‘don’t get in our heads and just play’ and we just needed to really get the ball towards the middle and just work our plays around like we didn’t kick it out and that’s what we did,” Thoman said.
Thoman didn’t stuff the box score, and she only had eight points on Saturday. But, it was the senior guard’s defense on NTL leading scorer Paige Manchester that was so crucial to their success.
Despite giving up nearly a foot of height and battling foul troubling, she held Manchester to just eight points and without a field goal in the second half. Thoman’s physical nature and aggressiveness seemed to fluster Manchester, who took a hard hit to the eye late in the first half.
“My approach going here was just say hip-to-hip with her the whole time because under pressure she tends to cave and with her left hand she’s not as strong as her right so I think that really helped out,” she said.
The strong defense was a huge factor, but 32 second-half points was the difference-maker.
In the first half, Northeast Bradford seemed to be content to pass the ball around the perimeter for jump shots. But, after halftime, the Panthers played inside-out around senior center Kate O’Connor.
O’Connor had eight points in the 3rd quarter, as NEB scored the first 15 points of the frame to snatch a 30-29 lead with just under three minutes to go in the quarter.
And, that opened up things on the outside for Northeast. Three second-half threes, two by Alena Beebe and another by sister Leah, were huge moments in the game Saturday. With the game tied at 32, the sisters connected on back-to-back threes that put the Panthers up six and was the first time they were truly in control of the game.
For Towanda, it’s a setback, but not the end of the road. Gracie Schoonover led the Black Knights with 11 points and seven rebounds, and Eliza Fowler hit three long-range shots for nine points.
They will host 5th-seeded and defending AA State runner-up Southern Columbia on Friday in the first round of the PIAA District 4 AAA Girls’ Basketball Playoffs.
“We just have to compete. We’re going to work on execution and stuff. We’ve got a lot of film on them, and we’re going to give them a fight, and, if it’s not good enough, it’s not good enough,” Towanda coach Rob Gentile said.
For Northeast Bradford, they will get to revel in league history. It’s the first time a small school team has captured an NTL small school crown, on either the boys or girls side.
They will play Canton on Tuesday at home in the first round of the AA bracket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.