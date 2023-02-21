MANSFIELD — Northeast Bradford looked like they were going through the motions in a listless first half against Towanda in the Girls’ NTL Showdown Championship Game at Mansfield University’s Decker Gym Saturday evening.

The Panthers had been thoroughly outplayed by the defending champion Towanda Black Knights, and trailed 29-15 heading to the locker room. But, they flipped a switch, played their basketball of the year, and rolled to an NTL Showdown Championship, 47-37.