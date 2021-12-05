Led by 2020 NTL Offensive Player of the Year Maisie Neuber, the Northeast Bradford girls basketball team has won back-to-back NTL Small School division titles, and the nucleus of the squad returns for another run in 2021.
“We only lost one senior last year so we have a great core coming back this year and I think it will be a fun season,’’ Northeast Bradford head coach Ben Beebe said. “My starting five all contribute in their own unique way, play well together, and are all one unit.”
Entering her senior season, Neuber has grown and improved each year. In 2019, Neuber averaged 13.5 points per game, had 10 blocks, and recorded 78 steals. In 2020, the standout averaged 20.2 points per game, blocked 22 shots, and grabbed 57 steals.
“I’m a senior so a lot of the freshmen typically look up to me so I just try to be that person that they can look for when they need advice,” Neuber said. “It will definitely be hard knowing that this is my last season but I am also really excited.”
Kayleigh Thoman and Alena Beebe were named to the NTL Small School division first team in 2020. Thoman averaged 7.6 points per game and Beebe averaged 6.6 points per game.
Thoman said that she has been playing with Neuber and Beebe since third or fourth grade and at this point they are always on the same wavelength and know where each other will be on the court. Thoman also said that the group has a great relationship both on and off the court.
“This group of girls, to be honest with you, this year is amazing. The intensity we have is key and our goal for this year is to win districts and possibly go to states,” Thoman said. “My role this season is to encourage everyone when they get down because what people get down, it is really hard to bring it back up.”
Ben Beebe wouldn’t point to a specific brand of basketball he intends to implore this season, but instead said that his team will be willing to mold into whatever is necessary.
“We play the style of basketball with the intent to win,” coach Beebe said. “We will try to adapt any way we can whether we have to run or slow it down. We are going to do whatever it takes to put a win up there.”
The Lady Panthers have bought in and expect to win.
“I feel like we can go pretty far this year and everyone has been working really hard,” Neuber said. “The thing that stands out to me most is dedication. Everyone went to open gyms and summer league games and it seems like they really want to win.”
Winning another league title starts before game one of the season. Alena Beebe remarked at how well practice has been going for the Lady Panthers.
“We have been doing really well carrying over from how we played last season and I think we are looking to have another good year,” Alena Beebe said. “We have put a lot of effort and work into our practices to prepare us for this year.”
Northeast Bradford opens the season with a visit to Millville on Dec. 11.
