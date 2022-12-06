MILLVILLE — The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers basketball team competed in the Millville Tournament on Friday and Saturday and went 2-0 over Danville and Millville to take home the tournament championship for a second consecutive season.
In their first contest on Friday against Danville, NEB would have their hands full as they took down Danville by just three points by a score of 48-45.
Kayleigh Thoman scored a team-high 17 points while Alena Beebe added 12, and Kate O’Connor scored 10 points as well.
In the championship round on Saturday against Millville, there was much less parody as they took down their opponent 60-28 to capture the tournament title.
They would jump out to an early lead and never look back as they were paced by 13 points from Thoman in the victory.
Alena Beebe scored 10 points, Becca VanDeMark scored eight, Leah Beebe added eight points, Emma Neuber scored seven, and Lani Thoman scored six.
NEB is back in action tonight when they host Troy at 7 p.m.
Ryan Ostrom Tournament (First Round)
Ryan Ostrom Tournament (Consolation Round)
LIBERTY — The Canton Lady Warriors basketball team split games at the Ryan Ostrom Tournament in Liberty on Friday and Saturday with a loss to NP-Liberty on Friday in the first round and a win over Montgomery in the consolation round on Saturday to move to 1-1 on the season.
In their first game, a slow start against Liberty put them down early as they fell behind 8-4 in the first quarter.
Canton would bounce back in the second frame behind two buckets from Carolyn Thoren and five points from Kendall Kitchen to narrow the gap to 16-15 at the break.
In the second half, they were outscored 28-19 to bring the game to its final count of 44-34.
Molly Ward and Emmy Tymeson led the way for the Lady Warriors with 10 points each, while Thoren added eight points and Kitchen scored six on the night.
Liberty was paced by Elizabeth Ritchie with 15 points.
In their consolation round matchup, Canton would get things rolling early and picked up the 43-27 win behind 18 points from Kitchen.
Canton would lead throughout with an 8-3 advantage in the first frame, and a 23-10 lead at the half.
Canton outscored Montgomery 20-17 in the second half of play to pull out the win.
Thoren would add eight points, Ward added six, and Sara Davey and Tymeson each chipped in four.
Canton is back on the floor tonight at 7:30 p.m. when they host the Wyalusing Lady Rams.
Chenango Valley 53, Athens 40
JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Lady Wildcats finished off their appearance in the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday with a 53-40 loss to Chenango Valley in the consolation round to drop to 0-2 on the season.
The Lady Wildcats would fall behind early, with Chenango Valley taking a big 30-15 lead into halftime.
Athens would chip away at the lead in the second half with a 25-23 advantage in the third and fourth quarters but were unable to claw back as they fell 53-40.
Karlee Bartlow led the way with 14 points for the Lady Wildcats, while Emma Bronson added 11 points as well.
Natalee Watson scored seven points, Addy Wheeler chipped in five points, and Mya Thompson, who was selected to the All-Tournament team, added three points.
Athens was back in action on Monday against Dryden on the road.
DRYDEN — The Athens Lady Wildcats earned their first win of the season in a non-league matchup on Monday evening.
Addy Wheeler led the way for Athens with 19 points, 10 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks.
Karlee Bartlow finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Emma Bronson added six points, eight rebounds and two assists, and Kendra Merrill finished with five points in the win.
Athens will visit Cowanesque Valley tonight.
