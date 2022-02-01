ROME — The host Northeast Bradford girls basketball team held North Penn-Liberty scoreless in the opening period and pulled away for a 53-8 win on Monday night.
Maisie Neuber led the way for Northeast with 16 points and six steals.
NEB also got 14 points and 14 rebounds from Kate O’Connor.
Kayleigh Thoman finished with 10 points, seven assists and six steals, while Alena Beebe had eight points and four steals in the win.
NEB will host Cowanesque Valley tonight.
