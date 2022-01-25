NEB girls roll over Sayre

SAYRE — The difficult season of Sayre’s reborn Lady Redskins basketball team continued Monday night with a 55-5 defeat to Northeast Bradford.
Arguably one of the best two teams in the NTL, the Panthers got steals and turned them into points early and cruised through the second half.
With the press discontinued early, NEB led 24-2 after a quarter and 41-5 at the half.
Jazz Dekay had two free throws in the first period for Sayre and added four rebounds. Abbie McGaughey had a three-pointer in the second period. Kendra Merrill collected three rebounds and Gabby Shaw had three steals.
Alena Beebe led Northeast Bradford with 11 points. Kate O’Connor and Maisie Neuber had 10 points each for the Panthers and Kayleigh Thoman had eight points.
On Wednesday, Sayre will host Troy at 6 p.m. and Northeast Bradford will host Wellsboro at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.