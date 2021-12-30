ROME — The host Northeast Bradford girls cruised to a 47-29 win over visiting Tunkhannock in a non-league basketball game on Wednesday evening.
Maisie Neuber led the way for NEB with 16 points, 11 rebounds, six steals and two assists.
The Panthers would also get 13 points, six assists and five steals from Kayleigh Thoman as they improved to 6-2 on the year.
Kate O’Connor added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks, while Alena Beebe finished with six points in the win.
Northeast will visit Cowanesque Valley on Jan. 5.
