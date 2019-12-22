Northeast Bradford picked up a 52-49 road win over Muncy in girls’ basketball action Saturday.
They used their superior defensive pressure, forcing Muncy into 24 turnovers compared to their eight, to get the win.
Maisie Neuber had 14 points, eight boards and seven steals in the win while Kayleigh Thoman added 13 points, five boards and three steals.
Lindsay Moore had eight points and seven steals, Lauryn Jones netted eight points to go with four boards, Loren Zook had six points and five boards while Vicky Rought chipped in with four rebounds.
Sullivan County 67, Bucktail 20
Jessica King flirted with a triple-double as the Griffins picked up a Mid-Penn girls’ basketball win Saturday.
King finished with 19 points, 16 boards and eight steals, plus three assists, while Sophia Springman had 17 points, eight boards and four steals.
Kassidy Beinlich added 13 points, three steals and three assists, Stella Harney netted nine points, Ellie Springman chipped in with five points while Cassidy Skoranski came away with four points.
NP-Mansfield 77, St. John Neumann 36
The Tigers scored 70 points over the first three quarters en route to their non-league girls’ basketball win Saturday.
JoAnne McNamara had 31 points, eight assists and six steals to lead NP-Mansfield while Jaime Palmer added 18 points, four boards and four steals.
Emma Palmer netted eight points to go with seven boards and three steals, Elizabeth Welch had six points and eight rebounds, Sarah Spohn netted five points, Hannah Bowens scored four with eight rebounds, Ashley Brubaker notched three while Elizabeth Kahl and Braydden Spencer rounded out the NPM scoring with one point each. Kahl also grabbed five boards.
Cowanesque Valley 48, Austin 16
CV jumped out to a 20-3 first quarter lead en route to their non-league girls’ basketball win Saturday.
Abby Ackley had 11 points to lead the Indians while Kailey Wells netted 10.
Paisley Nudd notched nine, MaKayla Vargeson scored eight, Kaitlyn Stretter had six with Megan Wattles and Riley Walker both getting two points.
Boys
Sullivan County 86, Bucktail 43
The Griffins out scored the Bucks 66-28 the final three quarters to pick up the Mid-Penn boys’ basketball win Saturday.
It was a close first quarter, though, with Sullivan holding on to a 20-15 lead.
Justin Metzger had 25 points, including three 3-pointers, to lead the Griffins while Jesse Williams added 16 points and eight boards.
Jalen Thomas had 10 points, five assists and four steals while Riley King added nine points.
Alex Schweitzer, Gerhett Parrish and Omar Rubio had six points a pice with Schweitzer also grabbing seven boards, handing off six assists and nabbing three steals.
Tre Powell netted four points as Maddox Bahr and Trey Higley had two points a piece.
The Griffins, who improve to 6-0, will travel to Benton Monday.
Canton 66, Muncy 37
After a tough week of losses the Warriors finished it strong with a rout in boys’ basketball action Saturday.
They jumped out to a 16-13 first quarter lead then used a 24-6 run in the second to pull away.
Ben Knapp had 21 points to lead Canton while Reese Allen netted 12. Tyler Jannone scored eight, Caiden Williams netted six, Cameron Bellows had five with Isaiah Niemczyk and Zach Rentzel getting four points a piece. Joel Schoonover, Brenden Matthews and Evan Landis rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.