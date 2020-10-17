The Northeast Bradford girls topped NP-Mansfield 8-2 in NTL soccer action on Friday.
Keirra Thoman had four goals in the win and Kayleigh Thoman, Melanie Shumway, Malina Ramires and Alena Beebe all had goals for the Panthers.
Kelsie Cowles had three assists and Beebe, Kayleigh Thoman and Shumway had assists for the Panthers.
Kiersten Mitstifer had a pair of goals for NP-Mansfield. Aleiah Jackson had an assist for the Tigers.
NEB had 41 shots and NP-Mansfield had eight shots. NEB had three corner kicks.
Tierney Patterson had 33 saves in goal for NP-Mansfield and Ciana Frisbie had six saves for the Panthers.
Sullivan County 6, Muncy 2
Muncy opened with a score, before Kaelyn Wettlaufer tired things for the Griffins within five minutes off a Madison Williams assist.
Bethany Beinlich scored two first-half goals off assists from Sophie Springman.
Muncy’s Avery Bigelow scored 10 minutes into the second half to get it to a 3-2 game.
That’s the last time Muncy would score as the defense shut them down and Mallory Dickinson was strong in goal.
“The defense was awesome with Angel Fitzgerald, Olivia Harney and Madison Williams controlling the ball,” Sullivan County coach Kelly Fottemesch said.
Chloe Burke had two second half goals off assists from Beinlich.
Beinlich finished the scoring off an Anna Springman assist.
Beinlich needs four more goals to reach 100 for her Griffins career.
VOLLEYBALL
Canton 3, NEB 0
25-20, 25-20, 25-9
Annie Gaiotti had seven points, four aces, seven kills and four digs in the match and Aislyn Williams had six points, two aces, a kill, an assist and four digs.
Gracie Covert had eight points, three aces, two digs and two blocks and Jillaney Hartford had seven kills and a block.
Rachel Martin had two points, an ace, two kills and four digs and Jillian Shay had five points and 18 digs.
Carmya Martell had four points, an ace, 16 assists and six digs and Trisha Gilbert had 15 points, two aces and 12 digs.
Chloe Baker had 14 digs, five points, two aces, two kills and an assist, while Megan Kovacs had a point and a block.
Kylie Lewis had three points, two assists and six digs, while Lauryn Schultz had two points, three kills, two assists and nine digs.
Emily Susanj had six points, an ace, 10 kills, an assist and three blocks with 17 digs, while Juliana Susanj had five points, two kills, eight assists and nine digs.
Kiara Thetga had a dig and Lauren Lewis had two assists and three digs.
Canton won the JV match 25-18, 25-11.
Adrian Chobot had a point for NEB and Kammy Edsell had two digs and three points.
Thailey Franklin had four kills and eight digs and Lauren Lewis had five kills K,two assists a block and six digs.
Emma Neuber had two points, two assists and two digs and Gabby Susanj had two points, a kill, five assists and six digs, while Karita Vandermakr had two points, a kill and seven digs.
