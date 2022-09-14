NEB girls top Wellsboro

WELLSBORO – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers took down Wellsboro on Tuesday with four different NEB players scoring in a 4-1 victory.
Northeast would get goals from Kayleigh Thoman, Keirra Thoman, Melanie Shumway, and Lani Thomas in the win with two assists coming from Shumway and one from Kayleigh Thoman.
Leah Beebe would record six saves in the goal and allowed just one goal as the NEB team outshot Wellsboro by a count of 41-11.
Wellsboro’s lone goal would come from an assist from Maddy Mascho to Caryn Barlett.
Lady Hornets’ goalkeeper Annie Graham recorded 22 saves on the evening.
Northeast Bradford will take the field again on Saturday at 10 a.m. when they travel to Wyalusing to take on the Lady Rams.
