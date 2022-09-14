NEB girls top Wellsboro

NEB’s Kayleigh Thoman flips to throw a ball in from out of bounds during Tuesday’s game at Wellsboro.

 Review Photo/Tina Maynard

WELLSBORO – The Northeast Bradford Lady Panthers took down Wellsboro on Tuesday with four different NEB players scoring in a 4-1 victory.

Northeast would get goals from Kayleigh Thoman, Keirra Thoman, Melanie Shumway, and Lani Thomas in the win with two assists coming from Shumway and one from Kayleigh Thoman.