East Stroudsburg’s Casey Ellis, an NEB graduated, won the men’s race at the Husky Invitational in 19:49.
For the MU women Lyndsey Payne placed second overall and Quincy Amabile was third.
Saturday’s race was the first of two previews of the Bloomsburg course that will host the 2019 PSAC Championships in late October.
Payne was edged by less than a second of top finisher Nicole Keeley from East Stroudsburg who won the 4K race with a time of 15:52.
The Mounties placed five runners in the top 25 of the field with four being newcomers to the program. Lauren Ensminger was 14th with her time of 17:08 while Mackenzie LaMorte (17:35), Shelby Alexander (17:57), and Carly Daniels (18:07) crossed the line in places 21-23.
Amabile was the first Mountaineer to cross the line in the men’s 6K with his time of 20:02. Freshmen Kevin Heeman was not far behind, finishing seventh at 20:12 while fellow rookies Christopher Porter (20:54) was 13th and Christian Tanner (20:59) 14th. Sophomore Ryan Morrissette completed the top 5 for Mansfield with a time of 21:46 to finish 20th.
The Mansfield men finished second in the team results out of three teams with East Stroudsburg taking the top spot. The women’s program finished third.
The Mounties will preview the future home of the 2019 Atlantic Region Championships with the Lock Haven Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 21
