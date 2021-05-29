Mansfield University track and field senior Rob Robbins will compete in the men’s javelin throw at the NCAA Division II National Championships on Saturday, May 29 at Grand Valley State University.
The field of 13 will kick off competition at 9:30, while Robbins will throw in the second flight.
The Athens, Pa. native set a Mansfield record and a new facility record at Lock Haven with a top throw of 69.40 meters. Robbins also collected gold at the PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships and comes into the event with the seventh best throw in the country.
The top-eight finishers in the event will be named 1st-Team All-Americans by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Finishers 9-12 will be named 2nd-Team All-Americans.
Robbins will have experience on his side after qualifying for the Division I Nationals on three separate occasions with Kent State and Cornell. Robbins joined the Mounties as a graduate transfer in 2020 with a season of competition remaining after receiving a medical hardship waiver following his junior year with the Big Red. Robbins was a two-time All-American with the Big Red in the outdoor javelin.
The last Mountie student-athlete to compete at the NCAA Championships was Hunter Watkins, who also competed in the men’s javelin throw, finishing 18th in 2019.
Results and live video can be found at https://gomounties.com/sports/track-and-field/schedule.
