NEB grad Casey Ellis was the runner-up in the 10,000 meters at the PSAC Championships and another NEB grad, Alec Morris was third in the hammer throw.
Ellis, an East Stroudsburg senior finished in 31:07.12, just behind winner Chayce Macknair of Shippensburg (30:58.65)
Wyalusing grad Kevin Heeman kicked things off for the Mansfield University track and field team at the 2021 PSAC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Thursday night, taking home 12th place in the 10K.
Heeman finished strong completing the race in 33:34.21.
Morris, of Slippery Rock, had a throw of 53.25 meters, behind winner Joshua Herbster of Ship at 59.42 and Shippensburg’s Cam Strohe at 56.20.
