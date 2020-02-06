Northeast Bradford held off CV 52-41 in NTL girls’ basketball action Wednesday.
NEB led 12-9 after the first quarter but CV took a 20-18 halftime lead.
The Panthers came out of the halftime strong with 18 third quarter points to retake the lead 36-32.
In the fourth NEB hit 11 free throws, with Lauryn Jones going 5-for-6 herself, to secure the win.
Jones finished with 14 points, eight of them in the fourth, while Vicky Rought and Lindsay Moore had 12 points a piece.
Kayleigh Thoman and Maisie Neuber had four points each while Alena Beebe and Jorja Welch adding three points each.
MaKayla Vargeson led CV with 13 points as Kaitlyn Streeter netted eight points. Paisley Nudd added seven points, Kailey Wells had six points, Rylie Walker finished with three points as Megan Wattles and Abby Ackley had two points each.
Canton 40, Sayre 36
Elle Binford scored 13 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter to rally the Warriors to the NTL girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
It was just 5-2 after the first quarter in favor of Canton when Sayre netted 18 in the second, thanks to 12 points from Emily Sutryk, to take a 20-12 halftime lead.
They kept that advantage after three, 27-20, before Canton unloaded in the fourth with 20 points.
Binford also had four steals as Courtney Weiskopff and Molly Ward had five points a piece, Ward added 11 boards with Weiskopff grabbing five.
Aislyn Williams and Reagan Kelley had two points each with Williams nabbing three steals and Kelley grabbing eight boards.
Sutryk finished with 21 points to lead the Lady ‘Skins as Maddi LaManna had six points and four boards. Haylie VanDyke netted five to go with four rebounds, Gabbi Randall scored two plus added 12 boards and six assists and Jazz DeKay and Gabby Shaw both had one point a piece.
Towanda 59, Williamson 21
Hannah Chandler had 13 points to lead the Knights to the NTL girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
Porschia Bennett added 11 points, four boards and three steals as Paige Manchester had six points, four boards, four assists and three blocks.
Amanda Horton also had six points, Erin Barrett, Gracie Schoonover and Saige Greenland had four points a piece, Bella Hurley, Ally Hurley and Eliza Fowler each had three points with Kyann Kjelgaard netting two. Barrett also grabbed four boards.
Payton Blend led Williamson with seven points as Lena Lewis added six. Brooke Hill scored five and Kylie Kelly added three.
The victory, coupled with Athens’ loss to Wyalusing, moves Towanda into a tie in the NTL Division-I standings.
The Knights own the tie-breaker thanks to having just one division loss to Athens’ two.
A win in their final game against Wyalusing Friday will clinch them a league title.
Wellsboro 55, Troy 27
TROY — The Hornets saw nine different players score in their NTL girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
It was tied 6-6 after the first quarter but Wellsboro out scored Troy 51-21 the rest of the way.
Cathryn Brought had 12 points to lead the Hornets with Bailey Monks adding 10. Emma Coolidge came away with nine points, Jordyn Abernathy netted seven, Kiyah Boyce scored six, Emma Brandenburgh notched four, Rylee Boyce had three and Sarah Mosher and Pori Tuttle had two points each.
Sydney Taylor had 14 points, nine boards and five steals to lead Troy as Hannah Zimmerman added four points and four boards.
MaKenna Matthews had three points with Rachel Kingsley, Olivia Call and Madison Vargas adding two points apiece.
Troy travels to Athens on Friday.
North Penn-Mansfield 62, North Penn-Liberty 7
JoAnne McNamara had 19 points and five assists in the Tigers’ NTL girls’ basketball win Wednesday.
Jaime Palmer added 12 points, 10 boards and three assists as Elizabeth Kahl netted eight points and grabbed six boards.
Emma Palmer came away with six points, seven boards, three assists and three steals, Sarah Spohn had five points, Riley David and Ashley Brubaker each had four points, with Brubaker nabbing three steals, Brayden Spencer scored two points and Gracie Farrer came away with one point.
Eva Rice had three points to lead NPL with Kiersten Mitstifer and Bridgette Russell had two points each.
Port Allegany 72, Galeton 35
Cara Parsell had 11 points and nine boards in Galeton’s North Tier League girls’ basketball loss Wednesday.
Alli Macensky added nine points, 10 boards and three blocks, Lauren Sauley had nine points and nine boards with Sandy Bliss adding one point.
Cailey Barnett led Port with 25 points.
