ROME — Things looked grim for Northeast Bradford.
They were down 11-0 to start the game and didn’t have an answer for Towanda’s defense or offensive rebounding.
Slowly they began to find their footing, took a halftime lead, pulled ahead in third quarter and held off the Lady Knights in the fourth to pick up a 54-47 NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
“It feels amazing,” NEB’s Lauryn Jones said about the win. “We’ve been training for this for a week. This is really important in our NTL place.”
The win is big for the Panthers as it gives them a 2-game lead in the loss column over NP-Mansfield and ties them with Canton, who suffered their first league loss on Friday to Athens.
“That’s really important, having those two games on Mansfield,” Jones remarked.
Last month they were neck and neck with the Wildcats only see that came slip through their fingers.
“We we’re not going to let this one slip away,” said Jones. “We wanted the Athens win but to get this means even more.”
It complicates things for Towanda, though. The Knights now sit a game back in the loss column with Athens for the Division-I title.
Jones led NEB with 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and five steals while Maisie Neuber added 10 points and eight boards.
Jorja Welch had 10 points with four rebounds, Vicky Rought netted nine with five rebounds, Kayleigh Thoman had seven points off the bench with Lindsay Moore finishing with three points. Loren Zook rounded out the scoring with two points.
Erin Barrett had a monster game for Towanda with 14 points and 19 boards, 11 of them on the offensive end, plus three blocks.
Hannah Chandler finished with 13 points while Paige Manchester added 12.
Porschia Bennett finished with four points as Amanda Horton netted two.
Barrett was key for Towanda’s fast start. Her offensive rebounding alongside their defensive pressure made it look like they were going to make quick work of the Panthers.
“We’ve never really played anyone like that,” Jones said about Towanda’s length and athleticism. “Towanda is so athletic, they’re one of the most athletic in the NTL. We just had to work on our bounce passes and fakes and get around them.”
About halfway through the second quarter NEB was beginning to find holes in the Towanda defense which led to some lay-ups short jumpers.
“That got everyone going,” explained Jones. “We got our rhythm.”
Neuber and Welch both netted six points in the quarter as the Panthers came back to take a 26-25 lead at the half.
In the third quarter the Knight started off cold, not scoring until 3:32 left. That allowed NEB to build a 10-point lead.
The Knights cut it to 36-30 on back to back Chandler run-outs but a Neuber steal and lay-up, followed up with a Jones 3-ball to end the quarter made it a double digit lead for NEB again, 41-31.
Things also got testy in the third as Moore and Bennett both picked up technical fouls.
That was Bennett’s fourth foul, forcing her to the bench until midway through the fourth quarter.
In the fourth Towanda cut it go seven points early on a Manchester free throw and lay-up but back to back buckets by Welch and Jones, who hit a 3-ball, pushed the lead out further.
“That felt good,” Jones said about finding her shot in the second half. “But even if it wasn’t falling I wasn’t going to give up. We were going to get this win.”
Every time Towanda had a bucket in the fourth NEB had an answer. Manchester hit a 3-pointer, Jones followed with a driving lay-up.
Barrett knocked down a free throw, Jones finds Thoman for a lay-up.
A Barrett lay-up plus free throw cut it to 50-41 but Jones knocked down two free throws to extend it again.
Chandler hit back to back free throws for the Knights but Thoman came back with a lay-up.
That pretty much sealed up the victory for the Panthers.
Wyalusing 32, Sayre 26
The Redskins led 20-13 at the half but Wyalusing rallied in the second half to pick up the NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
The Rams held Sayre to two third quarter points to go up 24-22 after three. Then in the fourth they out scored them 8-4 to get the win.
Callie Bennett had 13 points to lead Wyalusing to go with four rebounds while Layla Botts finished with eight points.
Olivia Leichliter added five points and four boards, Catherine Brown added three points and 10 rebounds, Hailey Jayne had two points and five assists as Chelsea Bassett rounded out the scoring with one point.
Emily Sutyrk had 13 points and five boards to lead Sayre while Madi LaManna added nine points and four boards.
Gabbi Randall finished with three points, six boards, three assists and three steals with Gabby Shaw adding one point. Madi Wilson chipped in with four rebounds.
Athens 43, Canton 19
Kayleigh Miller had 11 points, four steals and three assists to lead the Lady ‘Cats in their NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
Caydence Macik added nine points and eight boards with Haley Barry netting eight points to go with three assists.
Kasidy Peterson had six points, Megan Collins finished with three as Joselyn Murray, Rachel Stephens and Hannah Blackman had two points a piece. Stephens also grabbed five boards while Avery Priester chipped in with six assists.
Aislyn Williams had eight points to lead the Lady Warriors with Courtney Weiskopff and Reagan Kelley scoring four points a piece. Weiskopff added five boards with Kelley nabbing four.
Elle Binford had two points to go with four boards while Raeann Roupp finished with one point.
Molly Ward chipped in with 10 rebounds.
NP-Mansfield 64, Troy 15
JoAnne McNamara had 21 points and three assists to lead the Tigers to an NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
Jaime Palmer added 18 points and seven rebounds as Emma Palmer netted eight points to go with three assists.
Elizabeth Welch had seven points while Sarah Spohn and Emily Rossell had two points a piece.
Hannah Zimmerman had nine points to lead the Trojans as Sydney Taylor added three points and three assists.
Rachel Kingsley had two points and four boards while Bailey Johnson finished with one point.
Wellsboro 59, North Penn-Liberty 12
Cathryn Brought and Bailey Monks had 17 points a piece in their NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
Emma Coolidge netted 10, Kiyah Boyce finished with six, Emma Braidenburg added four, Jordyn Abernathy scored three and Bri Tuttle chipped in with two.
Kiersten Mitstifer led NPL with nine points as Eva Rice notched two and Ryann Upham finished with one.
Cowanesque Valley 42, Williamson 18
MaKayla Vargeson netted 14 points to lead the Indians to an NTL girls’ basketball win Friday.
Abby Ackley finished with 10 points as Paisley Nudd scored seven. Megan Wattles had six points, Kailey Wells finished with three and Ashley Harding rounded out the scoring with two points.
Lateisha Peterson had 11 points to lead Williamson as Lena Lewis finished with three points. Abby Root and Payton Blend had two points a piece.
South Williamsport 44, Sullivan County 33
The Griffins’ fourth quarter rally came up short in non-league girls’ basketball action Friday.
South jumped out to a 13-7 first quarter lead and built that up 39-19 after three quarter.
In the fourth Sullivan had their best quarter yet, netting 14 points, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Sophia Springman had 11 points and nine boards to lead the Griffins while Jessica King flirted with a triple double of eight points, 12 boards and nine blocks to go with three steals.
Sammy Albright had six points and four boards, Kassie Beinlich notched four points and Stella Harney chipped in with two points.
Julie Anthony had 13 points to lead South Williamsport.
