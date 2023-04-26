TOWANDA — The Northeast Bradford baseball team outlasted Towanda on the road on Tuesday, defeating the Black Knights 9-8.
Towanda scored four runs over the final three innings, but a pair of insurance runs in the top of the seventh gave the Panthers just enough of an advantage to hang on for the win.
Clay Wiggins and Cayden McPherson each had three hits in the victory.
Also for NEB, Connor Johnson had two hits, while Dillon Donnelly, Josh Stanton, Eli Stanton and Kohen Hugo all had one. McPherson had two RBI, while Joe Stanton, Johnson, Wiggins and Hugo had one apiece.
For Towanda, Alex Bowman, Jack Wheaton and Jack Tavani all had two hits in the contest.
Giovanni Assante Di Cupillo and Dawson Butts added one hit each. Wheaton and Butts both racked up three RBI, while Assante Di Cupillo and Bowman both had one.
NEB will host Athens on Friday, while Towanda will play at Montgomery.
North Penn-Mansfield 7, Canton 6
MANSFIELD — Spurred by three runs in the bottom of the sixth, Mansfield edged out Canton on Tuesday, beating the Warriors 7-6.
Canton led 6-4 entering the final two frames, but the Tigers’ late rally put them in front for good en route to the win. Alex Davis stole home in the bottom of the sixth in what wound up being the game’s winning run.
Weston Bellows led the Warriors with two hits in the loss. Holden Ward, Hayden Ward, Micheal Davis, and Mason Harold all had one each.
Hudson Ward, Hayden Ward, Davis and Brenen Taylor chalked up an RBI apiece.
Hayden Ward struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.
Canton will play Troy on Friday.
WELLSBORO — Sayre fell on the road to Wellsboro on Tuesday, losing 11-5 in seven innings.
The Hornets rattled off four runs in the bottom of the sixth to turn a 7-5 lead into an ultimately unsurmountable 11-5 lead to grab the victory.
Zack Garrity led the Redskins with four hits and two RBI in the loss. Jack Ennis recorded the team’s only other hit, while Karter Green produced an RBI.
Garrity struck out seven in four innings on the mound.
Sayre will host North Penn-Mansfield on Friday.
ATHENS — The Athens Wildcats remained unbeaten on the year, moving to 10-0 with a victory over Williamson on Tuesday.
Williamson got on the board first, pulling ahead 1-0 in the top of the first. Three runs combined from the Wildcats in the third and fourth innings gave them a lead they would never relinquish, as they remained perfect on the season.
Joey Van Allen led Athens with a pair of hits in the win. Luke Horton, Caleb Nichols, Cam Sullivan and Nick Grazul all had one hit apiece. Horton, Nichols, Sullivan and Nick Jacob recorded RBI for the Wildcats.
Horton struck out nine on the mound in five innings of work.
Athens will head to Northeast Bradford on Friday.
Wyalusing 13, Cowanesque Valley 3
WYALUSING — The Wyalusing Rams topped visiting Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday, winning 13-3 in five innings.
Blake Morningstar and Kenny Mapes notched two hits each to lead the Rams, while Trehnon Hugo, Nick Vanderpool, Hunter House, Parker Petlock and Isaac Shaffer each tallied one.
Morningstar produced three RBI, while House added two and Vanderpool drove in one. CJ Carr struck out 10 on the mound.
Wyalusing will play Williamson on Friday.
