ROME — Northeast Bradford held off a late NP-Mansfield charge to pick up the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win 60-51 Tuesday.
The win gives NEB a 1-game lead in the loss column on CV, a 2-game lead in the loss column on Canton and 4-game lead on the Tigers in the loss column.
The Panthers jumped out to a 27-17 lead in a low scoring first half.
Offenses opened up in the second half with NEB extending their lead to 47-33 going into the fourth.
In the final frame NPM rallied, scoring a game high 18 points, but NEB did enough to hold on.
Maisie Neuber had 19 points to lead the Panthers, eight of them in the first quarter, to go with five steals, eight boards and three assists.
Kayleigh Thoman had 16 points and five boards off the bench for NEB while Lauryn Jones netted 15 points to go with seven rebounds.
Lindsay Moore and Vicky Rought both had five points with Rought grabbing 11 boards and Moore getting five boards to go with four assists.
Loren Zook chipped in with five rebounds.
JoAnne McNamara led NPM with 20 points and three boards as Elizabeth Welch had nine points and six rebounds.
Hannah Bowens scored six points and grabbed five boards, Jaime Palmer netted five points with Emma Palmer scoring four points to go with six assists.
Sarah Spohn had five points and five boards and Shaelyn Berguson scored two points.
NEB won the JV game 43-31 as Alena Beebe scored 14 points.
Towanda 59, Wellsboro 50
The Knights held on for the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Towanda jumped out to a 21-10 first quarter lead thanks to six points from Porschia Bennett but Wellsboro fought back in the second quarter, rallying to cut it to 31-29 behind 10 points from Cathryn Brought.
Towanda put the clamps on in the third quarter, holding the Hornets to four points as they extended their lead to 46-33.
Wellsboro found their offense again in the fourth, netting 17 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights scored 13 of their own to finish out the win.
Porschia Bennett had 20 points to lead the Knights with Hannah Chandler adding 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.
Amanda Horton netted eight points with Erin Barrett scoring five to go with nine rebounds.
Paige Manchester finished with seven points, Gracie Schoonover had four points and four boards and Bella Hurley notched one point.
Brought finished with 19 points with teammate Emma Brandenburg scoring eight. Also for Wellsboro Jordyn Abernathy, Bailey Monks and Kiyah Boyce had six points a piece, Sarah Mosher notched three and Abbey Cavanaugh came away with two.
Towanda won the JV game 23-13 as Schoonover scored 12 and Brandenburg netted six.
The Knights take on Athens Thursday in a match-up that has big NTL implications. Athens is undefeated with Towanda 1-game behind.
Wyalusing 44, Troy 28
The Trojans led early but the Rams found their offense as they pulled away for the NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Troy led 9-8 after the opening quarter but Wyalusing scored 12 second quarter points to take a 20-14 halftime lead.
It was still close after three with the Rams up 31-23 but in the fourth Wyalusing held Troy to five points to get the win.
Catherine Brown had 14 points, five steals and four boards to lead the Rams with Callie Bennett adding 12 points, four rebounds and three steals.
Madison Putnam finished with 10 points, four rebounds and four steals, Daphne Fassett had six points and three steals as Hailey Jayne finished with two points and three assists.
Hannah Zimmerman had 11 points to lead Troy with Sydney Taylor adding eight. Rachel Kingsley finished with five points as Macy Vroman and Makenna Matthews rounded out the scoring with two points each.
Canton 52, NP-Liberty 32
A fast start propelled the Warriors to the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
They jumped out to a 17-9 first quarter lead thanks to nine points from Elle Binford.
They doubled things up at the half for a 34-18 advantage. Both teams struggled to score in the third as their were eight points combined but Canton pulled away in the fourth quarter with 14 points.
For the Warriors while Molly Ward only scored one point but she did grab 18 rebounds and nab seven steals.
Binford finished with 18 points, four assists and five steals, Aislyn Williams had 15 points and five boards, Raeann Roupp notched seven points and grabbed four steals, Reagan Kelley finished with five points and 10 rebounds with Courtney Weiskopff and Alexis Baldwin coming away with three points each. Weiskopff chipped in with five steals and three assists.
Eva Rice had 12 points to lead NPL as Kiersten Mitstifer netted eight. Darby Stetter notched four with Camryn Moyer, Ryann Upham, Jaclyn Nelson and Sidney Landis each scoring two points.
Cowanesque Valley 51, Sayre 29
The Indians held Sayre to nine points between the second and third quarters to pull away for the NTL Division-II girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
CV led 13-9 after the first quarter then pushed that advantage to 36-18 after the third. Sayre rallied in the fourth with a game high 11 points but it wasn’t enough as the Indians had a game high 15.
Kailey Wells led CV with 16 points while MaKayla Vargeson netted 12.
Abby Ackley added eight, Paisley Nudd finished with seven, Kaitlyn Streeter came away with four with Rylie Walker and Megan Wattles rounding things out with two points a piece.
Gabbi Randall had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds for Sayre with Emily Sutryk scoring 10 points to go with three steals.
Jazz DeKay added six points with Madi LaManna scoring three with 10 rebounds.
Waverly 57, SVE 19
WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Wolverines shook off a slow start to roll to the IAC girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
SVE led 4-2 after the first quarter but Waverly went on to out score them 55-15 the rest of the way for the win.
Sidney Tomasso led the Wolverines with 21 points as Morgan Adams and Olivia Nittinger had eight points a piece.
Kennedy Westbrook, Alyssa Sindoni and Paige Lewis all netted six points with Lourden Benjamin chipping in with two points.
Athens 60, Williamson 15
Kayleigh Miller had 18 points, seven steals and four assists in an NTL Division-I girls’ basketball win Tuesday.
Haley Barry chipped in with 13 points with Caydence Macik adding nine points and six boards.
Joslyn Murray had six points as Megan Collins, Avery Priester and Rachel Stephens all had four points each. Priester also had nine assists and six steals as Collins had four steals and four assists. Stephens grabbed four boards.
Lillian Sitzer rounded out the scoring with two points.
Lateisha Peterson had 11 points to lead Williams as Payton Blend and Brooke Hill had two points a piece.
BOYS
Waverly 66, SVE 40
Scott Woodring had 30 points, 16 boards and four steals in the IAC boys’ basketball win for the Wolverines.
SVE led 17-15 after the first quarter but Waverly’s defense stiffened in the second, holding the Panthers to five points to take a 34-22 lead.
They went on to out score SVE 32-18 in the second half to pull away.
Aiden Westbrook had seven points and five steals for Waverly as Griffen Stein and Peyton Bowen both notched six points each. Nick VanHouten and Joey Tomasso scored five points a piece with Tomasso nabbing six steals, Caden Hollywood had four points, Austin Ellers netted three and Jalen McCarty chipped in with three assists.
Waverly won the JV game 70-37 as Nailon Carling scored 16 points with Brennan Traub and Davis Croft both finishing with 15 points.
The Wolverines travel to Dryden on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.