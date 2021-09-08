The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team defeated Elk Lake in the opening game of the Kick Off Tournament 6-0, but lost 1-0 to Loyalsock in the championship game on Saturday Sep. 4.
NEB dominated the game against Elk Lake finishing with 40 shots on goal compared to the three on target by Elk Lake.
NEB had several standout performers. Melanie Shumway scored four goals, Alena Beebe had two assists, Kayleigh Thorman had two goals and an assist, Maisie Neuber had one assist, Becca VandeMark had one assist, and Ciana Frisbie had two assists.
In the game against Loyalsock, NEB goalkeeper Hannah Berger shined finishing the game with 15 saves. Beebe had three shots on goal and Shumway had four shots on goal but NEB couldn’t find the back of the net.
“The Lady Panthers held off Loyalsock all the way until the last 13 minutes of the game,” NEB head coach Michele Cowles said. “The goal was a miscimmunciation, but our ladies maintained composure and finished strong. Our team consists of 14 players, but they prove that with their determination to play they are a powerful force.”
