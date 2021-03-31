MANSFIELD — Northeast Bradford opened the season with a 6-4 win over NP-Liberty on Tuesday.
Thailey Franklin struck out nine in a complete-game win in her varsity debut.
Kayleigh Thoman and Emily Susanj each had three hits for the Panthers in the win.
Mikayla Post had two hits, with a triple, and a run scored, for the Panthers.
Franklin had a run and Maisie Neuber had a hit and an RBI.
Ciana Frisbie had a hit and two RBI and Julianna Susanj and Julia Brown had hits.
Malina Ramires scored two runs for the Panthers.
Sarah Spohn had three hits, with two doubles, and a run scored for NP-Liberty and Hall had two hits, with a double, and a run scored for NP-Liberty.
Kiersten Mitstifer had a hit and an RBI and McKenzi Tice, Hayley Ridge, McKenna Lightner and Hannah Grinnell all had hits for NP-Liberty in the game.
Athens 13, Troy 0
Sophomore Aliyah Butler struck out seven in a two-hit shutout in the win.
Audrey Hatch and Mallory Mummert had home runs for the Wildcats in the victory.
Hatch had three RBI and three runs in the game.
Mummert had two hits, two RBI and a run scored.
Harley Sullivan had two hits, with a double, and three runs and Caydence Macik had an RBI and two runs scored.
Ashlynn VanFleet had an RBI and a run scored.
Butler had a double, three RBI and a run scored and Megan Collins had two hits, with a run scored and Macie Coyle had a hit and a run scored.
Alyssa Wrisley and Hannah Darrow had hits for Troy in the game.
Tyra Williams, Mackenna Matthews and Lexi Steele pitched for Troy, combining to strike out six.
CV 8, Canton 6
The Indians stayed unbeaten with the win.
Makayla Vargeson hit her second home run of the year and had two hits and three RBI, with a run scored.
Maddie Millard had two hits, with a run scored, Madison Hoopes had a double and an RBI, with a run scored.
Abby Ackley had a double and scored two runs.
Ruby Sherman had a hit and Makenzie Surine had a double and scored a run.
Autumn Outman had a hit.
Megan Hyde had a pair of hits and scored a run and McKenna Cary scored a run.
Emmi Ward had two hits and scored a run and Sara Saar had a home run with two RBI and a run scored.
Molly Ward had two hits and scored two runs and Alyson Butcher had three hits, with a double and a run scored.
Katie Shay had two hits and Jillian Shay had two hits, with a triple.
Jillaney Hartford had two hits and an RBI and Taryn Acla scored a run.
Wellsboro 11, Williamson 5
Kerrah Clymer had two home runs, a double, four hits, four RBI and three runs scored for the Hornets in the game.
Jena Boyce had three hits, three runs, a double and an RBI and Maddi Bordan had a hit, an RBI and a double.
Jessa Lohr, Olivia Servatius, Rylie Boyce, Chelsie English, Emma Coolidge, Abbye Cavanaugh and Jordyn Abernathy all had hits for Wellsboro.
English had an RBI and a run and Collidge had two runs. Coolidge had a triple and two runs and Cavanaugh had a home run, with a run scored and an RBI in the game.
Abernathy scored a run for the Hornets.
Clymer struck out five on the mound.
Northwest 17, Sullivan County 1
Jaeden Patson, Kyler Burke, Kaelyn Wettlaufer and Samantha Albright all had hits for the Griffins, while Albright scored a run in the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.