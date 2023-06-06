MANSFIELD — As Northeast Bradford’s Gavin Puza collected himself after taking base, he let out a burst of emotion in the form of an energetic fist pump back towards his dugout.
The Panthers’ left fielder had just helped pull his team in front — earning a triple for himself in the process — as they tried to grab control of the game at hand.
Northeast Bradford stemmed the tide against Susqehanna on Monday, picking up a 5-3 win over the Sabers at Shaute Field at Mansfield University to advance to the PIAA Class A Quarterfinals.
“We didn’t play a real crisp game at any stretch of the imagination, offensively or defensively,” NEB coach Brian Salsman said. “We took advantage of whatever they gave us. We hit some routine fly balls that should’ve been caught in all honesty. Once you take advantage of those kinds of things, it’s hard to overcome when you’re on the other side.”
Susquehanna jumped ahead to start, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Matthew Callender produced a two-out double to drive in William Marcy and put the Sabers in front.
NEB would be quick to respond.
Josh Stanton reached base in his first at-bat of the game, being granted a walk to put a runner on with one out. Moments later, Stanton got to running.
Clay Wiggins drilled the first pitch of the next at-bat towards left field, setting up Stanton to race home as he reached third base himself. Wiggins came home on a passed ball shortly after — and in a matter of minutes, the Panthers’ 1-0 hole had become a 2-1 lead.
Callender and Marcy combined again to tie the game up in the top of the third, as Marcy came home when Callender reached on an error. Heading into the final four innings, the game was all square at two, with neither side grabbing a firm hold on the momentum.
That changed in the bottom of the fourth. After going down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the third, the Panthers managed a rally in their next chance at the plate.
Cayden McPherson reached to begin the frame, earning a single on a ball hit towards center field. Though he would be tagged out at second in a fielder’s choice during Kohen Hugo’s at-bat, Hugo remained on first when the Sabers couldn’t complete the double play. A poor throw moved Hugo over to second, and a sacrifice bunt from Joe Stanton moved Hugo to third, putting the leading run firmly in scoring position.
Puza was up next, and he found some magic. He sent a high fly ball out towards right field that was just missed by the outfielder, sending Hugo home and Puza flying towards third as the defense collected the ball. As he reached third safely, he turned back to his dugout and cheered, as the Panthers jumped ahead 3-2.
“I was just excited, I finally hit the ball. I’ve been in a slump all year,” Puza said. “Confidence is key at the dish, and I hit it and just ran. Kind of looked where the ball was and saw that he missed it. I was excited.”
Puza would come home on an ensuing flyball from Ethan Hunsinger that also gave the Susquehanna defense trouble, and NEB headed into the final three innings with a 4-2 advantage.
Dillon Donnelly swelled the lead to 5-2 in the bottom of the fifth, coming home on a sacrifice fly from Wiggins, making the cushion a little larger for the Panthers heading into the final stretch.
They would need it.
Down to its final three outs in the top of the seventh, Susquehanna started the beginning of a potential late rally as Marcus Reed earned a walk to begin the inning. A fly out in the next at-bat slowed the concern for NEB, but a single for Marcy and a walk by Travis Rooney put three runners on with just one out.
Callender was up next, and while he hit the ball into play, the Panthers scooped it up to record the second out, as the Sabers brought a man home to cut the lead to 5-3. NEB collected the final out it needed in the next at-bat, as Hugo pitched the ground ball to McPherson and rendered the other baserunners null.
“I knew that it was getting pretty close, I knew that I had to really do something to get us out of that,” Josh Stanton said. “What I tried doing was just throwing balls that they could hit on the ground, because I knew my teammates could make plays, and that’s what it ended up coming down to.”
Despite the late comeback chance for Susquehanna, the Panthers held on, picking up the program’s first-ever state playoff win and advancing to PIAA Class A Quarterfinals.
“I think that just knowing we’ve never done anything like this really motivates us to want to get more — to want to win more,” Josh Stanton said. “Coming into the season, we were considered the underdogs to a lot of teams I’d say, and just really to prove them wrong (helps motivate us).”
“It’s huge. To be able to make history and keep making history for Northeast Bradford is awesome,” McPherson said. ”As tight as this group is, as tight as this community is, it’s awesome to be able to make these memories and cherish them forever. We just keep making history and we’re not done yet.”
Wiggins and Hugo both had triples for NEB, while McPherson, Hunsinger and Eli Stanton each recorded a hit apiece. Wiggins and Hunsinger had one RBI each.
On the mound, Wiggins and Josh Stanton split duties, with Wiggins collecting the win in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three and allowing just two hits. Stanton earned the save, pitching the final 3 2/3 innings, striking out a pair and allowing just one hit.
“We still have more games ahead of us, we just have to dial it in at practice,” Joe Stanton said. “One game’s only a game, we just have to re-focus. Today wasn’t our best effort, but we won, so that’s all that matters.”
Northeast Bradford will play Dock Mennonite on Thursday at a neutral site.
