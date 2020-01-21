ROME — In a match-up of the top two teams in NTL Division-II girls’ basketball NEB pulled away from CV in the second half 51-27 Monday.
It was tight during the first half as the Panthers led just 10-8 after the first quarter and 21-17 at the half.
An 8-0 run to start the third quarter gave NEB some breathing room as they took a 35-23 lead going into the final frame.
In the fourth they netted 16 points to put the game away.
Maisie Neuber had 26 points, seven boards and six steals to lead the Panthers as Vicky Rought netted eight points to go with five rebounds.
Kayleigh Thoman had seven points, three steals and three assists, Lauryn Jones finished with six points and three steals as Alena Beebe and Loren Zook had two points a piece. Zook also grabbed four boards.
MaKayla Vargeson led CV with 10 points while Paisley Nudd added six. Abby Ackley scored four, Ashley Harding, Kaitlyn Streeter and Kailey Wells had two points a piece with Rylie Walker netting one to round out the Indians.
NEB won the JV game 34-8 as Thoman had 14 points.
Milton 53, Troy 20
Sydney Taylor had eight points and three assists in the non-league girls’ basketball loss Monday.
Makenna Matthews added five points while Rachel Kingsley had four points and five boards.
Olivia Call rounded out the scoring with three points with Hannah Zimmerman and Bailey Johnson both nabbing three steals in the contest.
Wyalusing 48, Canton 40
The Rams jumped out to an 18-9 first quarter lead en route to their NTL girls’ basketball win Monday.
They pushed the advantage to 28-16 at the half and 36-18 after three quarters. The Warriors rallied in the fourth with 22 points but it was too little, too late.
Madison Putnam had a season high 22 points and four rebounds to lead the Rams with Callie Bennett scoring 12 to go with five assists and Layla Botts netting 11.
Daphne Fassett rounded out the side with three points.
Hailey Jayne added six assists as Catherine Brown nabbed three steals.
Elle Binford had 13 points and three assists for Canton in the loss as Raeann Roupp added 12 points.
Molly Ward had six points and 20 rebounds, Emmie Tymeson netted seven points and Reagan Kelley had two points.
Towanda 57, Sayre 24
Porschia Bennett had 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals to lead the Lady Knights in their NTL girls’ basketball win Monday.
Paige Manchester added 11 points to go with three assists and five steals with Erin Barrett netting six to go with five boards and three steals.
Ally Hurley scored four and grabbed four boards, Hannah Chandler and Eliza Fowler had three points a piece, with Chandler nabbing four steals, Bella Hurley and Amanda Horton both scored two with Saige Greenland adding one.
Emily Sutryk had 19 points and four steals with Gabbi Randall scoring five for the Redskins to go with 21 rebounds.
Maddie LaManna and Madi Wilson had five boards each.
Towanda won the JV game 34-23 as Bella Hurley scored 11 points. Maddie Smith had six points for Sayre.
Towanda is at Wyalusing on Wednesday.
Athens 41, Edison 19
Haley Barry had 12 points to lead the Wildcats in their non-league girls’ basketball win Monday.
Kayleigh Miller added 11 points, five steals and four boards as Caydence Macik came away with eight points, seven steals and six rebounds.
Megan Collins and Rachel Stephens had three points a piece with Joslyn Murray and Charelle Jordoc both scoring two.
Stephens added six rebounds with Collins and Kasidy Peterson each grabbing five. Avery Priester came away with three assists.
North Penn-Mansfield 45, Wellsboro 30
The Lady Tigers used a strong first half to pick up the girls’ basketball win against their rival on Monday.
NPM jumped out to a 13-5 lead after the opening quarter then pushed that 27-15 at the half.
The Hornets rallied some in the third quarter, cutting it to 34-24, but were held to just six points in the fourth.
Elizabeth Welch had 15 points, seven boards and three steals to lead NP-Mansfield as JoAnne McNamara added 13 points and six assists.
Jaime Palmer had seven points with Shaelyn Berguson scoring six points to go with four boards.
Hannah Blakeman finished with two points and four rebounds.
Cathryn Brought had 15 points to lead Wellsboro with Jordyn Abernathy scoring six.
Emma Coolidge netted four, Emma Brandenburg and Kiyah Boyce both scored two while Bailey Monks finished with one point.
