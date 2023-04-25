NEB reaches tourney final, rain halts title game

ROME — The annual Northeast Bradford baseball tournament was suspended due to rain as the host Panthers were tied 5-5 with Susquehanna in the second inning of the championship game.
NEB opened the tournament with a 12-2 win over Sullivan County in five innings.
Clay Wiggins led NEB with three hits, including a double, three RBI and two runs scored. Joe Stanton went 2-for-3 with three RBI and one run, and Dillon Donnelly had two hits and scored two runs.
Josh Stanton and Cayden McPherson both had hits and scored a run in the win.
Also for NEB, Kohen Hugo had a double and two RBI, while Connor Johnson and Eli Stanton had hits in the win.
On the mound, Josh Stanton got the win as he went 4 2/3 innings and struck out six. He allowed four hits, two runs and two walks. Hugo recorded the final out in the fifth.
Wyalusing 10, Sayre 0 (six innings)
SAYRE — Wyalusing ace Blake Morningstar returned to the mound on Saturday and combined with teammate Hunter House to throw a one-hit shutout in a 10-0 win over Sayre.
Morningstar, who had not pitched in weeks due to a non-throwing arm injury, went the first four innings on the mound. He struck out 11 while not allowing a hit and walking just one.
House took over and went the next two innings with four strikeouts, while issuing two walks and giving up one hit.
Morningstar helped himself at the plate as he smashed a home run and finished with three RBI. Trehnon Hugo went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored, while Kenny Mapes was 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs, and Bob English had two hits, two RBI and scored once.
Also for Wyalusing, Parker Petlock went 2-for-3, Nick Vanderpool, Jr. had a double and two runs, and House went 1-for-3 with two runs and one RBI. CJ Carr also had an RBI for the Rams.
Canton 11, Millville 0 (five innings)
MILLVILLE — The visiting Warriors rolled to a 11-0 win over Millville in five innings on Saturday.
Hudson Ward led the way with two hits, three RBI and one run scored. Weston Bellows went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and one run, while Hayden Ward went 1-for-2 and scored once, and Brenen Taylor had one hit and one RBI.
Michael Beers scored two runs, while Micheal Davis and Ben Fitch scored once and Davis also had an RBI.
Hayden Ward went the first three innings and got the win. He struck out seven while allowing two hits and walking three. Paul Inman pitched the final two frames and struck out three while not allowing a hit or walk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.