NEB reaches tourney final, rain halts title game

Northeast Bradford’s Dillon Donnelly puts the ball in play during the NEB tournament on Saturday.

 Photo Provided

ROME — The annual Northeast Bradford baseball tournament was suspended due to rain as the host Panthers were tied 5-5 with Susquehanna in the second inning of the championship game.

NEB opened the tournament with a 12-2 win over Sullivan County in five innings.