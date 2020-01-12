NEB’s Dawson Brown picked up his 100th career win but Troy took the match 69-12.
The Panthers won the first and last match by fall.
Brown (285) pinned Troy’s Brady Sargeant in 15 seconds to nab the milestone while at 220 his teammate Kamden Ricci pinned Travis Spencer in 1:25.
In between Troy won the other 12 matches.
Seth Seymour (106), Treton Bradley (113), Sheldon Seymour (120), Eli Randall (126), Peyton Bellows (132), Peyton Jayne (145), Lacey Hinman (160), Mason Woodward (170) and Josh Isbell (195) all scored forfeits for the Trojans.
Jayden Renzo (138) and Jacob Turner (152) both scored falls while at 182 Ed Cole pulled out an 8-5 decision over Kenric Ricci.
IRON HAMMER
NP-Liberty was third at Danville’s 2nd Annual Iron Hammer Invitational Saturday.
The Mountaineers finished with 139 points behind Mt. Carmel (210.5) and Danville (208.5).
Williamson (85) came in sixth.
NPL boasted four champions on the day with Roger Learn (106), Coy Wagner (113), Kohen Lehman (160) and Logyn Choplosky (285).
Learn pinned Danville’s Blake Sassaman in 2:36, Wagner pinned Danville’s Kyle Vanden Heuvel in 2:31, Lehman majored Mt. Carmel’s Noah Berkoski 11-3 and Choplosky scored a 9-7 decision over Mt. Carmel’s Austin Reed.
Williamson’s Kade Sottolano (220) won a title thanks to a fall over Mt. Carmel’s Hunter Minnig.
Two Warriors came in second.
Josh Hultz (138) fell by fall to Danville’s Conner Jones and Mikey Sipps (195) lost 9-4 to Pleasant Valley’s Chris Frable.
Also for NPL Tyler Pequignot (152) was third with Patriot June (126) and Braydon Garverick (120) both fourth as Gavin Sexauer (145) came in fifth.
For Williamson Christian Falkner (113) was fourth, Carter Gontarz (120) took fifth with Nathaniel Welch (132) and Jacob peffer (182) both sixth.
LINE MOUNTAIN DUALS
Wyalusing went 2-3 at the Line Mountain Duals on Saturday.
They defeated Pittston 40-36 as Alex Hunsinger (182), Alex Boyd (106), Hunter Manahan (120) and Dawson Keeney (126) all had falls while Jackson Chilson (220) and Nicholas Woodruff (132) scored forfeits.
Zachary Shaffer (170) earned a 21-7 major decision over Pittston’s Alex Anastasia.
Wyalusing also beat Pocono Mountain West 39-31.
Boyd (106), Hunter Manahan (120), Keeney (126), Woodruff (138) and Logan Newton (152) all earned falls.
Skyler Manahan (145) scored an 11-8 decision over Andrew Sanchez and Darevin Curlee (113) won a 6-0 decision over Carl Cramer.
The Rams lost to Tamaqua 40-33.
Chilson (220), Hunter Manahan (120) and Woodruff (138) all had falls with Boyd (106) and Curlee (113) earning forfeits.
Newton (152) had a narrow 8-7 decision over Aaron Coccio.
Milton defeated Wyalusing 45-30.
Shaffer (182), Woodruff (132) and Jordan Lamb (160) all earned falls while Newton (152) scored a forfeit.
Boyd (106) had a 7-6 decision over Tyler Geiswite and Chilson won 3-1 over Brent Mitch.
The Rams lost to the hosts, Line Mountain, 59-12.
Boyd (106) scored a fall while Curlee (113) earned a forfeit.
