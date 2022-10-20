TOWANDA — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team topped Towanda 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
TOWANDA — The Northeast Bradford girls soccer team topped Towanda 3-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
Kayleigh Thoman scored two goals for the Lady Panthers, and Lizzie Gorsline had the other.
Melanie Shumway and Saydie Cubbege each picked up an assist in the game.
NEB outshot Towanda 23-14.
Leah Beebe made 15 saves in goal for NEB and Towanda keeper Clara Glantz made 18 saves.
Towanda will wrap up its season with a home game against Milton tonight, while NEB will prepare for the District IV playoffs.
Bloomsburg 6, Athens 0
BLOOMSBURG — The Athens Lady Wildcats soccer team traveled to take on Bloomsburg in a non-league contest on Wednesday and fell by a score of 6-0.
Bloomsburg would go up 4-0 in the first half before finishing things off with two more goals in the second half to capture the win.
Bloomsburg’s Brynna Zentner would tally three goals, Ava Billmeyer scored two, and Teagan Serrano netted one.
Athens recorded just four shots on goal during the night.
No other Athens stats were available as of press time.
The Lady Wildcats now sit with a 7-8-1 record and have just two games left on their regular season schedule.
Their next contest is tonight at home against Wellsboro at 5:30 p.m.
