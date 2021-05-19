ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers wrapped up a perfect regular season with an 8-1 win over Cowanesque Valley on Tuesday.
The Panthers, claimed the NTL small-school crown this year, and finished the regular season with a perfect 14-0 mark.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this fun group of girls,” NEB coach Tilden Franklin said. “They play as a team and they are always supporting each other. They have shown this year that they can win in many different ways. Coming from behind, holding a lead, edging out the close games, pitching, defense, and hitting which sometimes is coming through clutch with timely hits.
“It’s been an exciting year and I knew we would do well. Just didn’t know we would be undefeated. We still have some business to take care of. District play starts next week, so we need to get ready for this next chapter.”
It was a 1-0 NEB lead in the bottom of the third inning when the Panthers scored four times to take control of the contest.
Emily Susanj had three hits, with five RBI, to pace the Panthers offense and Melanie Shumway had three hits, one a double, and scored three runs in the game.
Kayleigh Thoman, Thailey Franklin and Maisie Neuber all had two hits for the Panthers.
Thoman had an RBI and three runs scored and Franklin and Neuber each had doubles. Franklin added an RBI and scored a run.
Ciana Frisbie, Julia Brown and Mikayla Post all had hits for the Panthers, with Post scoring a run.
Franklin threw a six-hitter, striking out seven, while walking none, in the game.
Autumn Outman had two hits for CV and Megan Hyde, Keyana Thomas, Makayla Vargeson and Abby Ackley all had hits.
Towanda 20, Williamson 2
Shaylee Greenland had a 4-for-4 day to lead the Towanda attack in the win.
Greenland had a double and scored four runs, driving in two.
Brea Overpeck had three hits, with a double, two RBI and three runs scored and Saige Greenland, Jocelyn Bennett, Athena Chacona, Maddie Maynard, Ashlyn Vargason and Lizzy Matera all had two hits in the game.
Saige Grenland had a double and a triple, an RBI and three runs scored and Bennett scored two runs.
Chacona scored two runs and Maynard scored two runs, while Matera had a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Mia Savercool had a hit and scored a run and Paige Perry scored a run.
Shaylee Greenland struck out five in four innings and Bennett pitched one scoreless inning, striking out one.
Madisen Cody had two hits, with a double, for Williamson and Peyton Blend, Grace Stephens, Lateisha Peterson, Mikenna Buchanan, Abby Root and Kaylee Stafford had hits for the Warriors.
Root and Stafford scored runs.
BASEBALL Welsboro 15, Troy 1
Cameron Brought and Conner Adams each had two hits for Wellsboro in the win.
Both had triples and Adams also had a double. Adams scored two runs and Brought had three RBI and scored four runs.
Isaac Keane had a double and scored two runs and Kaeden Mann, Zach Rowland, Landon Goetsch and Caden Smith all had hits for Wellsboro.
Mann had two RBI and scored a run and Rowland and Goetsch had RBI, while Smith had two RBI and scored a run.
Darryn Callahan had an RBI and scored two runs and Dylan Abernathy had an RBI and scored a run, while Brock Hamblin and Brody Morral scored runs.
Rowland struck out 10 in a five-hitter.
Gavin Cohick had two hits, with a double, and a run scored and Justice Chimics had a triple for Troy.
Caleb Binford and Morgan Madigan had hits, with Madigan driving in a run.
CV 4, NEB 2
Tucker St. Peter had three hits for CV and Caleb Morgan and Mike Sipps had two hits each.
Morgan had three RBI, with a double and Sipps scored a run.
McGuire Painter, Julian Francis, Alex Monroe and Glenn Barnes had hits for CV.
Monroe and Barnes and Ben Cooper scored runs for CV.
Clay Wiggins had a double and two RBI and Garrett Cooper added a double for NEB’s two hits.
Josh and Joseph Stanton scored the runs.
Collin Allis struck out one in two innings and Lucas Crown struck out six over the final five innings.
Towanda 13, Williamson 9
Towanda scored the last 10 runs after trailing 9-3 to rally for a victory in their season finale.
Owen Clark had three hits, with an RBI and three runs scored and Garrett Chapman and Chase Parker each had two hits, with a double. Parker had four RBI and Chapman had an RBI and four runs scored.
Octavious Chacona had a hit and an RBI and Will Pitcher and Ethan Sparrow had hits. Pitcher had an RBI and Sparrow scored a run.
Benjamin Haven Fee scored three runs and Alex Bowman and Mason Johnson scored runs.
Sparrow struck out two in 2 1/3 innings and Johnson struck out four in 4 2/3 innings of relief.
Owen Gontarz had three hits, with an RBI and scored two runs and Ayden Sprauge had two hits, with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Andrew Berkan, Devin O’Dell, Wes Carleton and Gavin Davis had hits.
Davis had three RBI and O’Dell and Carleton scored two runs each, while Eric Berkan had an RBI and Gabe Kaufman had an RBI.
Gontarz struck out one in 4 2/3 innings as the starter on the mound.
TENNIS
WAVERLY — Southern Cayuga’s tennis squad invaded Wolverines territory Tuesday. In a tight match, Waverly defended its home turf by posting a 3-2 IAC win over the Chiefs.
At 3-0, Waverly joins Edison (4-0) as the last unbeaten teams in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference. The teams meet today at 5 p.m. at Edison.
On Tuesday, the teams split in singles play.
Waverly’s Collin Keefer downed Southern Cayuga’s Mary Kate Vitale 6-1, 6-3.
At fourth singles, Waverly’s Sheldon Huddleston topped the Chiefs’ Emma Gentry 6-0, 6-1
Second and third singles were the most competitive match of the day.
In second singles, Southern Cayuga’s Colby Sellen rallied from a 3-2 deficit to top Waver;y’s Preston Tompkins 6-4 in the first set. Tompkins returned the favor in the second set, beating Sellen 6-4. Sellen then settled it, winning the third set 6-1.
Third singles was even tighter. Southern Cayuga’s Louis Hasenjager won the opener 6-3, but Waverly’s Madelin Goodwin tied the match at 1-1 with a 6-2 win. Hasenjager then prevailed in the third set, 6-4.
Waverly’s doubles tandem of Ashlen Croft and Rachel Shambo beat the Chiefs’ Circe Perez and Beverly Perez 6-1, 6-4.
