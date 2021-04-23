On a cold and windy afternoon, the Northeast Bradford softball team scored in the eighth inning to edge Wyalusing 6-5 in a battle of unbeaten NTL teams.
In the eighth Kayleigh Thoman singled on a bunt and Thailey Franklin singled on a bunt to move Thoman to second base.
Wyalusing picked a runner off first and Emily Susanj walked, while Thoman stole third to put runner on the corner.
The Panthers jumped out to a fast start, and then had to rally after Wyalusing fought back.
The Panthers scored three in the top of the first.
In the bottom of the first the Rams got a run, but the Panthers added a run in the second to go up 4-1.
In the fourth the Rams got a run and they added three in the fifth to take a 5-4 lead.
The Panthers forced extra innings with a run in the seventh. Julia Brown doubled to lead off the innings and she stole third. With one out Brown scored on a passed ball to tie the game.
Maisie Neuber walked and Ciana Frisbie singled home Thoman with the winning run.
Susanj had three hits, including a home run, she drove in two and scored a run in the game.
Thoman had three hits and scored two runs, one of her hits was a double, and Julia Brown had two hits, with a double and a run scored.
Franklin, Frisbie and Mikayla Post had hits for the Panthers. Frisbie had an RBI and Post scored a run.
Franklin had her second straight double-digit strikeout game, with 12 strikeouts over the eight innings.
Hailey Jayne had a 15-strikeout performance for the Rams and Haley McGroarty hit a home run for Wyalusing.
Jayne had two hits, two RBI and a run scored and Callie Bennett had a double and scored two runs, while Sydney Friedlander had a double and Danella Cornell had a double and two RBI.
Jenelle Johns and Shelbi Otis had hits for the Rams, Johns scored a run.
“I’m happy with this win,” NEB coach Tilden Franklin said. “OUr team played with a lot of heart and never gave up. Both Thailey and Hailey pitched great under those conditions. It was a battle to the end. I know one thing for sure, I wouldn’t want to pitch in these conditions. I know my daughter couldn’te ven feel her fingers. Wyalusing always has a strong softball program so this was a nice win for the NEB Panthers. I’m very proud of these girls.”
Canton 18, Towanda 9
The Canton softball team kept their offense clicking as they topped Towanda 18-9 on Thursday.
The Warriors trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the third.
Canton scored three in the third to take a 6-5 lead, but Towanda came back in the fifth to go ahead 9-6.
In the bottom of the fifth Canton scored six runs to take the lead for good, and they tacked on six more in the sixth.
The Warriors hit three home runs in the victory.
Keri Wesneski, Jillaney Hartford and Allyson Butcher all had home runs for the Warriors.
Wesneski had three hits, with four RBI and a run scored. Butcher had a double and a home run, three RBI and two runs scored and Hartford had three hits, with three RBI and four runs scored.
Emmi Ward had four hits, three RBI and two runs scored for Canton and Alexis Baldwin and Mae Kinner had a hit and scored two runs.
Molly Ward had an RBI and scored a run and Marissa Ostrander scored two runs in the game.
Jillian Shay started on the mound and went three innings and Wesneski struck out two in four innings of relief.
Towanda got three hits each from Brea Overpeck, Maddie Maynard and Jocelyn Bennett.
Overpeck had an RBI and two runs scored, Maynard had two RBI and a run scored and Bennett scored a run.
Lizzy Matera had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored and Shaylee Greenland had two hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Paige Perry had two hits, an RBI and a run scored.
Addison Maynard had a double and scored a run and Athena Chacona had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, while Saige Greenland had a hit. Every Towanda hitter in the lineup had a hit in the loss.
Maynard struck out four in five innings for Towanda and Shaylee Greenland struck out one in an inning of relief.
