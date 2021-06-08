ANNVILLE — Early on Monday the Northeast Bradford looked like the young team they are.
A roster that includes just one senior, struggled with errors early and quickly found themselves down 7-1 after four innings.
The Panthers battled back in the fifth and sixth innings, but in the end the early deficit was too much to make up as they fell to Halifax 7-5 in the PIAA playoffs.
“Disappointing,” NEB coach Tilden Franklin said. “We worked on it all season long (defense). But, you know what, I think the jitters kind of got to them. I felt they couldn’t compete (early), but once they realized it was just an above average team and they started believing in themselves they started to come back. Those errors in the game really hurt us. You give a team 4, 5, 6 outs, thanks for coming.”
Halifax got two runs in the first inning, three in the third and two in the fourth as the Panthers had three errors in the game.
In the fifth inning the Panthers fought back, getting three runs and they added a run in the sixth to get within two runs, but Halifax put them down in order in the seventh to come away with the win.
The Panthers did have eight hits in the game with Thailey Franklin getting three hits, with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Julia Brown had two hits in the game, with a double and Melanie Shumway had two hits, with a double, and a run scored.
Emily Susanj, Maisie Neuber and Ciana Frisbie all had hits for the Panthers, with Susanj driving in a pair of runs.
Kayleigh Thoman and Malina Ramires each scored runs for NEB. Julianna Susanj had an RBI in the game.
Franklin struck out six on the mound.
While the season has ended, it was a strong year that saw Northeast Bradford go unbeaten in the regular season, and almost everyone returns next year, with Julianna Susanj the one senior.
“It’s a young team, we are only losing one senior, and I think we have about 15 coming up,” Franklin said. “I’m very proud of these girls, I think they did super and they fought back, they tried to at least.
“I’m not disappointed with this team. We all want to win. Every losing coach will always say we could have beat this team, and we could have beat this team. But, they executed. We gave them four or five outs and good teams will capitalize on that and that’s the difference in the game.”
