Down 2-1 after three innings, the Panthers scored six runs in the fourth and fifth innings to beat Canton 8-2 to remain unbeaten on the season.
Julianna Susanj had a home run for the Panthers in the win. She had two RBI and scored a run and Emily Susanj, Kayleigh Thoman and Mikayla Post all had two hits.
Thoman scored two runs and Emily Susanj had an RBI and scored a run.
Maisie Neuber had a triple, two RBI and a run scored and Ciana Frisbie and Thailey Franklin had hits.
Franklin scored a run and Frisbie had an RBI and a run scored.
Franklin struck out seven in a five-hitter on the mound.
Keri Wesneski had three hits, with a home run, two RBI and a run scored for Canton.
Molly Ward and Allyson Butcher had hits, with Molly Ward scoring a run.
Jillian Shay struck out two on the mound.
Wyalusing 9, Towanda 3
Towanda took a 3-0 lead in the opening inning on a three-run home run by Brea Overpeck, the first runs that Wyalusing ace Hailey Jayne has allowed in five games.
Those would be the last runs Jayne would allow in the game, as Wyalusing rallied for the win.
The Rams got a run in the second and two in the third to tie the game. They got a fourth-inning run to take a one-run lead, before they broke things open with five runs in the seventh.
Jenelle Johns led the Rams atack with a home run, a pair of doubles and two runs scored.
Jayne had two hits, with a double, and scored a run and Callie Bennett had a pair of hits and scored a run.
Laci Norton had a double and scored a run and Sydney Friedlander and Danella Cornell each had hits and scored runs.
Imogen Herbert and London Edwards scored runs in the game.
In the opening inning Saige Greenland was hit by a pitch and Shaye Ackley singled, before Overpeck homered for Towanda.
From there Jayne didn’t allow another hit until a seventh-inning, two-out single to Shaylee Greenland.
Jayne allowed three hits and struck out five in the win.
Notre Dame 12, Oneida 3
Notre Dame 21, Nichols Academy 6
The Crusaders picked up a pair of victories on Saturday.
Against Oneida the Crusaders got a home run from Lawson Bigelow for the third straight game, and fifth time this year.
Bigelow had three RBI and scored a run.
Payton Miller and Ellie Mustico had two hits each in the game.
Miller scored three runs and Mustico had two RBI and two runs scored.
Ava Mustico and Ana Milazzo had doubles.
Milazzo had three RBI and a run scored and Ava Mustico had an RBI and a run scored.
Olivia Switzer and Izzy Griffin had hits. Griffin had two RBI and two runs scored. Shannon Maloney and Madison Fargo scored runs.
Switzer threw a five-hitter, striking out nine.
Against Nichols, the Crusaders blew open the game with a six-run third inning and 10-run fifth inning.
Bigelow had two home runs, one of them a grand slam, driving in eight runs. Bigelow has homered in four straight games and has seven home runs on the year, twice hitting two home runs in a game. She also had a double and scored two runs.
Switzer had four hits and drove in two runs. Ava Mustico had two hits, with a double, an RBI and four runs scored.
Maloney had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored.
Miller, Ellie Mustico, Milzzo and Madison Gleson had hits.
Miller had two RBI and scored a run, Mustico, Gleason and Milazzo all had an RBI and scored two runs.
Fargo scored four runs and Griffin and Paige Harvey scored runs.
Switzer struck out six on the mound.
