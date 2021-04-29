ROME — The Northeast Bradford Panthers picked up an 11-1 win over Athens in a game featuring two of the NTL’s top teams.
The Panthers scored in all five innings of the victory.
Thailey Franklin was dominant against one of the league’s best hitting teams, four-hitting the Wildcats and striking out eight, while walking just one.
Maisie Neuber had a home run, a double, three RBI and two runs scored in the victory.
Kayleigh Thoman had two hits, with a double and a run scored and an RBI, while Mikayla Post had two hits, with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
Thailey Franklin and Julianna Susanj had doubles in the game.
Franklin scored a run and Susanj scored two runs. Emily Susanj had a hit and Melanie Shuway had a hit and an RBI.
Ciana Frisbie had a hit, an RBI and a run scored and Julia Brown, Malina Ramires and Briana Allis scored runs in the game.
Audrey Hatch and Harley Sullivan each had two hits, with a double, for the four Wildcats hits. Hatch scored the run off a Sullivan RBI.
Troy 5, Canton 3
The Trojans cooled off the red-hot Canton bats as Lindsay Steele struck out seven and allowed six hits in the win.
Tyra Williams and Caitlyn Knapp each had two hits in the game, both scoring runs.
Madison Vargas, Steele and Arian Wilcox all had doubles. Steele had two RBI, Wilcox scored a run and Vargas had an RBI.
Rachel Kingsley and Olivia Tate each scored runs for Troy.
Emmi Ward had two hits, with a triple, for Canton, driving in a run and scoring two runs.
Molly Ward had a double and scored a run and Keri Wesneski, Alexis Baldwin and Mae Kinner had hits.
Jillian Shay struck out five for the Warriors.
NP-Liberty 22, Sayre 3
NP-Liberty won their fourth game of the season, getting 21 hits in the win.
NPL had four runs in the first, seven in the second, two in the third and nine in the fourth.
Sayre scored all their runs in the third inning.
Mollie Hall had two hits, with a double for NP-Liberty and Nikki Kiscadden was 3-for-3 with an RBI.
Marissa Griess had a double and an RBI and Emily Kreger had a hit and two RBI.
Hayley Ridge had two hits, with a double and two RBI and McKenzie Graham had two hits, with a triple and two RBI.
Megan Spohn had two hits with three RBI and Saige Lehman had two hits, with a double and an RBI.
Alexa Kshir had three hits, with a double and two RBI and Bridgette Russell had two hits and two RBI, while McKenna Lightner had a double.
Lightner got her first varsity win, striking out six.
Madison Smith had a double and Haley McCaig had a hit for Sayre.
Muncy 10, Sullivan County 0
Muncy scored five runs in the first inning of the five-inning win.
Mallory Dickinson and Carly Rupert had hits for Sullivan County in the game.
Wellsboro, CV suspended by rain.
The game was stopped after four full innings with Wellsboro leading 7-5.
Abbye Cavanaugh has a home run i nthe game so far and Jordyn Abernathy had two doubles, while Madi Bordas had a triple and Chelsie English had two hits, with a double.
