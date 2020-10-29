The one thing that is guaranteed this postseason is uncertainty.
One day ago Northeast Bradford’s postseason was over. They forfeited their soccer game at East Juniata, and were going to miss district volleyball and cross country.
A day later the Panthers are back into the postseason fold.
According to Superintendent William Clark the board supported the decision to allow the teams to participate in the postseason after many discussions.
According to Clark both the administration and board weighed options and felt there is very little opportunity for our kids to truly enjoy what some may say ‘are usually the best years of their lives.’ The school board and administration feel confident that the situation that has caused the school to close is being appropriately managed and therefore they can allow the kids to play.
For NEB’s cross country team they will now head to Warrior Run today to compete at districts.
“Super excited and glad for everyone that worked behind the scenes to make this happen,” NEB coach Adam Russell said. “The kids I’ve talked to are so excited it’s like Christmas morning. The last couple of days have been quite an emotional roller coaster. Will surely make tomorrow more memorable and teach us to take nothing for granted and to be thankful for the opportunities you get.”
One of the runners for NEB hoping for a big day today is freshman Melanie Shumway.
The two-sport standout had a big year in both soccer and cross country and is a threat to make it to states.
Now, Shumway gets a chance to run after thinking her season was over.
“I am super excited, this is the most excited I’ve ever been,” Shumway said. “We got the call and when Mr. Holmes (Principal Matthew Holmes) said we are able to run I was so happy and filled with joy. Even if I don’t do well tomorrow, I’m so excited that I now am able to at least have this chance as a freshman.”
For NEB volleyball they now have a chance to complete one of the best seasons in school history.
The Panthers are scheduled to meet Galeton in the District 4, Class A semifinals on Tuesday and the winner will take on Canton in the district final.
“If we are able to be back and have the chance to go to districts and continue our amazing year of volleyball my whole team and I would feel so blessed and thrilled. We have worked so, so hard for this and to be able to see it through to the end would be very fulfilling.”
The same thing is happening in other spots in District 4.
A day ago Montoursville was out of the postseason. They were forfeiting football against Loyalsock, meaning the number one seed was out of the AAA tournament, a bracket where Athens is the third seed.
And, they were forfeiting a game at Troy in girls soccer.
Then Montoursville’s school board met until nearly 1:30 a.m. and now they are back playing sports.
For Troy coach Wayne Pratt it has been a crazy couple days.
“As a team we continued to work on our skills and drills with the assumption we would be playing Montoursville,” he said. “All of the other stuff that went on was crazy and confusing. How one school shuts down, another school stays open and yet another school can post that the Department of Education and Department of Health issues a shut down recommendation, school follows the ruling but somehow less than 24 hours later they are all good to go?
“Don’t misunderstand me I am eager to play on Friday night and prefer that option. However, why can’t all schools follow the same guidelines and make this whole process easy for all involved?”
While NEB and Montoursville return, NP-Mansfield cross country will miss the district meet as they shut down for a week.
Southern Tioga School District announced on their Facebook page a shut down for the next week.
The team is scheduled to return on Nov. 5, which is the day that NP-Liberty would play in the District 4 volleyball final. If the school is back in session that day, then the volleyball team will be able to compete at districts.
