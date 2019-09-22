ROME — Brady Brown had a hat trick as NEB earned a high scoring 8-4 win over Meadowbrook Christian Saturday in non-league boys’ soccer action.
The Panthers got on the scoreboard quickly as Brandon Kuhn found the back of the net off a Brown assist at 37:44.
Then at 18:50 Brown scored off a Gavin Merritt helper to make it 2-0. A Brown unassisted goal at 16:23 made it look like the rout was on.
Meadowbrook responded with 12:43 left as Dillon Stokes found the back of the net off an Estaban Teijeiro assist to make it 3-1.
Meadowbrook cut it to 3-2 as Stokes scored just over 10 minutes into the second half off another Teijeiro assist.
NEB would respond with four straight goals, the first two by Julian Jampo off a Brown and Kuhn assist.
Then at 15:30 Gavin Merritt scored on a Brennan Canfield helper, followed by Brown nabbing the hat trick at 13:08 off a Kuhn assist to push the lead to 7-2.
Stokes got his hat trick with 5:51 left off a Teijeiro helper followed by Kuhn scoring an unassisted goal.
With less than a minute left Grant Williams got the final Meadowbrook goal.
The Panthers out shot them 30-11 and had a 9-4 edge in corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper made seven saves in net for the Panthers.
NEB will host NP-Liberty Monday.
Sullivan County 8, Towanda 0
Yasler Montero-Salas had a hat trick for the Griffins in their non-league win over the Black Knights Saturday.
Nathan Higley scored the first goal just over eight minutes into the game off a Colton Ammerman assist.
Sam Carpenter then scored with 22:45 left in the first half to make it 2-0.
Then in a three minute span Sullivan nabbed three goals: Montero-Salas got his first off a Trace Neary assist, the two then switch roles in the second while the third was a Towanda own goal.
In the second half Montero-Salas had two unassisted scores sandwiched around a Nathan Higley goal off a Bryon Fitzgerald assist.
Sullivan out shot Towanda 22-3 and had a 10-0 edge in corner kicks.
Owen Schweitzer made one save for the shutout while Evan Cummings had two saves for Towanda.
Despite the score Towanda coach Jon Sayre felt his team played well.
“The problem with being the last team in the league is that its a lot like being the best team,” he said. “Every other team gets up to play you but for different reasons. If your the best its to prove themselves, if you are struggling its to score a lot. My players played much better than the score of this game shows and I am still sure that eventually we will put together a full game and come up with a win.”
The Griffins host Southern Columbia Monday.
Athens 4, Corning 0
The Wildcats rolled in non-league boys’ soccer action Saturday.
It was a 1-0 lead at the half as with 13:24 left to play Aaron Lane scored off a Luke Arnold assist.
Athens then opened things up in the second half.
Less than seven minutes in Arnold buried a penalty kick to make it 2-0.
Then with 21:55 to play Asher Ellis scored off a David Scheftic assist.
Jessie Sumner scored the final goal with 13:10 remaining on a rebound off a shot.
Athens had 16 shots and three corner kicks to Corning’s 10 shots and two corner kicks.
Joel Maslin made seven saves in net for the Wildcats.
